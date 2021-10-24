DOH: 164 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Cumberland County over weekend

Cumberland County and the rest of the region are seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases than they were a month ago, but new deaths continue to be reported across the Midstate.

Cumberland County had 164 new cases of the disease, along with three new deaths - the highest increase in deaths in the region - over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health's data that was updated Sunday. Though the number of deaths remains high, the 164 case increase again marks another weekend of decreasing caseloads for the county.

Just a month ago, the county saw 266 new cases, with about 100 new cases reported each day.

Along with a falling new caseload, the county's rate of positivity also fell. Though the county saw about 30% of its cases come back positive last weekend, there were more tests reported this past weekend. Judging by just the number of confirmed tests (119) and the number of negative tests reported (397), the county saw only about 23.1% of its tests come back positive.

Not all of the counties have seen quite as big of a drop, though most of them remain under where they were a month ago. Dauphin County had 377 new cases over two days a month ago, and this past Sunday, only had 194 new cases over two days. That's still higher than it was last weekend (176 new cases), but still lower than the weekend before that.

York County is the only one in the region to see a higher number than the cases four weeks ago. This past weekend, York County had 456 new cases and one new death, which is slightly above the 452 new cases about a month ago. York had been seeing falling cases each weekend, but remained above the 400 mark before climbing back to the higher number this past weekend.

In addition to its falling caseload, Cumberland County also saw a reduction in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, though the number of those in the ICU (17) and those on ventilators (16) remained the same over the weekend. The overall number of hospitalizations in the county due to COVID-19 fell by five to 105 patients the last two days. However, only nine of its 112 currently staffed ICU beds are available.

Dauphin County likewise saw a drop over the weekend, falling from 117 Friday to 99 hospitalizations Sunday. There was one fewer adult in the ICU (27), though 15 patients remained on ventilators. Though there were fewer people in the hospital with COVID-19, the number of available beds did drop slightly to 27 of the ICU 198 beds being available.

Franklin County also saw a drop in hospitalizations from 70 Friday to 64 patients Sunday. The number of adult ICU patients also dropped by two over the weekend to nine adults in the ICU, and eight remained on ventilators. Like the other counties, however, the number of available ICU beds still dropped, with Franklin seeing only three beds available of the 27 that are currently staffed.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 13-19, the same number of cases as was reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,189.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fourth week in a row with 5,877 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 54,503.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 11.1% for the week of Oct. 15-21, down from 11.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 158.3, down from 213.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 15-21 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 89.5.

Forest County has the lowest percent positivity for the week at 3.1%

Penn State Health update (Oct. 20)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 118 total cases (116 adults, 2 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 27 are fully vaccinated (22.8%) with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 76 are nonvaccinated (64.4%) with 26 adults in an ICU and 10 adults on a ventilator, and 15 are unknown status patients. Both children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 27 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.7% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 24) *new caseloads are over 2 days:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 82 new cases; 13,108 total cases (10,745 confirmed, 2,363 probable); 43,855 negatives; 219 deaths (+1); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 24):

17013: 3,350 positives, 15,588 negatives - +11 since Oct. 22

17015: 2,009 positives, 7,626 negatives - +11 since Oct. 22

17050: 3,177 positives, 15,926 negatives - +11 since Oct. 22

17055: 3,566 positives, 18,125 negatives - +22 since Oct. 22

17011: 3,298 positives, 15,191 negatives - +17 since Oct. 22

17007: 480 positives, 1,938 negatives - +3 since Oct. 22

17065: 344 positives, 1,349 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

17324: 382 positives, 1,399 negatives - +5 since Oct. 22

17241: 899 positives, 3,414 negatives - +5 since Oct. 22

17257: 2,312 positives, 7,699 negatives - +14 since Oct. 22

17240: 217 positives, 689 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

17025: 1,527 positives, 6,144 negatives - +16 since Oct. 22

17070: 1,414 positives, 5,852 negatives - +5 since Oct. 22

17043: 485 positives, 2,222 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

17019: 1,669 positives, 5,987 negatives - +16 since Oct. 22

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 22

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 22)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 5 staff cases as of the site’s last update on Oct. 20. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 13 new cases since Oct. 14; 154 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 18. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 7 student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 18; 61 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 13 cases since Oct. 18; 180 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 13 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 22. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 6 new cases since Oct. 18; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 15. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 35 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 22. Dickinson College : 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 3 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 18; 32 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 50 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Oct. 18; 150 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.4 (202.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 241.7 (220.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.3 (213.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.5 (226.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (176.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (249.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (237.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 247.4 (289.5 previous 7 days)