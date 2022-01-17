DOH: 164 COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Monday

Cumberland County reported 389 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Monday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 480, down from Sunday's rate of 484.3, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

There were 164 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's report, a decrease of eight since Sunday. The highest total was 183 on Dec. 23, 2020. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 151.1, the highest rate since Jan. 12, 2020. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 20.6.

There are 23 adults in intensive care (a decrease of five since Sunday) and 24 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 109 currently staffed across the county, and 41 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 23 deaths so far in January.

Franklin County reported 148 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with two of 39 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 26 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 25 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 252 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (an increase of two since Sunday), with 22 of 196 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 101 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 48 adults in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 10)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The health system has not updated its dashboard since Jan. 10.

Monday's update shows 230 total cases (216 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 33 cases since Jan. 3 and 60 cases since Dec. 27. Of the known-status patients (30 are unknown status), 76 are fully vaccinated (38%) with seven in an ICU and three on a ventilator; 124 are nonvaccinated (62%) with 32 adults in an ICU and 22 adults on ventilators.

There are 14 pediatric patients, with 12 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 47 COVID patients. Nineteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients. Nine are unvaccinated (with three in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated (with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 66% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.8% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.9% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 33.6% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 7-13)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 35.2% for the week of Jan. 7-13, up from 29.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 828.4, up from 685.6 the previous week.

Lebanon and Dauphin counties lead the Midstate in both categories and ranks in the top 10 in the state.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.9% (seventh highest in the state), an increase from 37.2% the previous week, and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,538.9 (sixth highest in the state).

Dauphin County has the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 41.6% (fifth highest in the state).

Lehigh County has the highest positivity rate in the state at 49.3% and highest incidence rate in the state at 2,488.4.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state at 10.4%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 354.7.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 19th week of the school year, the department reported 262 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, an increase of 101 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,768.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 20,456 cases reported during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4, compared to 12,518 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 156,417.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 17):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 227 new cases; 21,842 total cases (18,306 confirmed, 3,536 probable); 45,870 negatives; 300 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 17):

17013: 5,060 positives, 16,655 negatives - +201 since Jan. 14

17015: 3,050 positives, 8,206 negatives - +88 since Jan. 14

17050: 4,926 positives, 17,715 negatives - +176 since Jan. 14

17055: 5,361 positives, 19,215 negatives - +210 since Jan. 14

17011: 4,936 positives, 16,024 negatives - +152 since Jan. 14

17007: 757 positives, 2,150 negatives - +28 since Jan. 14

17065: 567 positives, 1,439 negatives - +21 since Jan. 14

17324: 647 positives, 1,432 negatives - +28 since Jan. 14

17241: 1,410 positives, 3,580 negatives - +61 since Jan. 14

17257: 3,942 positives, 8,146 negatives - +204 since Jan. 14

17240: 385 positives, 750 negatives - +20 since Jan. 14

17025: 2,326 positives, 6,740 negatives - +98 since Jan. 14

17070: 2,178 positives, 6,222 negatives - +61 since Jan. 14

17043: 740 positives, 2,401 negatives - +26 since Jan. 14

17019: 2,571 positives, 6,336 negatives - +95 since Jan. 14

17266: 50 positives, 149 negatives - +3 since Jan. 14

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 7. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 2 staff cases within a 14-day period. Chart last updated on Jan. 7. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 13.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 203 cases within the current 14-day rolling count, according to the chart’s last update on Jan. 13. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 80 cases in "current week" beginning Jan. 10, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 11. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 48 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of chart’s last update on Jan. 11. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 17 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, as of the chart’s last update on Jan. 7. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 136 student cases and 27 staff cases being monitored as of Jan. 11. Dickinson College : school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: school is not currently in session; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30). Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12.

: 36 student cases and 5 employee cases in the spring semester (starting Dec. 30); 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7). Chart last updated Jan. 12. Shippensburg University: school is not currently in session; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (33.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.2 (1,085.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 35.5% last 7 days (34.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,235.8 (1,147.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 35.2% last 7 days (29.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 828.4 (685.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 41.6% last 7 days (36.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,128.3 (968.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 37.6% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,424.9 (1,042.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 40.9% last 7 days (37.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,538.9 (1,312.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 36.8% last 7 days (33.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 635.4 (507.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 39.6% last 7 days (37.9% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (37.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,481.5 (1,386.9 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

