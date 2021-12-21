DOH: 160 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths reported Tuesday in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that there has been 800 deaths in the last seven days across the state, and seven more deaths were just reported in Cumberland County Tuesday.

In its weekly update, the DOH said that 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state's death registry in the last week, and of those deaths, 59% occurred in people 70 and older.

In the daily update to the online dashboard, the department reported that there were seven deaths in Cumberland County - the highest single-day increase in the southcentral region Tuesday. A number of other Midstate counties also saw more new deaths reported, including four each in York and Lebanon counties, three in Franklin County and one each in Perry and Adams counties.

The department also reported that there were 160 new COVID-19 cases in the last day in Cumberland County. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (131) and the number of negative tests reported (86), about 60.4% of the county's tests came back positive in Tuesday's report.

The Midstate once again lead the region in the highest increases. York County had 543 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's report, Dauphin County had 191 new cases, Lebanon County had 148 new cases and Adams County had 128 new cases. Franklin County also had an unusual spike of 413 new cases, which could mean there was some data changes in that county.

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to stay relatively high, the department said hospitalizations are falling slightly across the state. Between Dec. 13 and Monday, the number of hospitalized patients was 0.3% lower, with available adult ICU beds rising by 14.4% in the last week. However, the number of available pediatric ICU beds fell by 8% in the last week, and local hospitalization data showed an increase in the last few days.

In Tuesday's update to the dashboard, there were six more patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Cumberland County (133) compared to Sunday's numbers - the department hadn't updated hospitalization data Monday. However, of those patients, there was one fewer patient in the ICU (20) or on a ventilator (21). Of the 115 currently staffed ICU beds, nine are still available.

Hospitalizations were also up in Franklin County, rising by five patients to 126 patients overall between Sunday and Tuesday. Of those patients, 25 were in the ICU (up from 22 Sunday) and 18 were on ventilators (down from 21). Of the 38 currently staffed ICU beds, four were still available in the county.

Dauphin County, however, saw a slight drop in hospitalization numbers, falling by three patients to 174 Tuesday. Of those patients, 41 were in the ICU (same as Sunday) and 28 were on ventilators (up from 25). Of the 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 22 were still available.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 20)

COVID-19 hospitalization data for Penn State Health acute care hospitals continues to trend toward a higher number of patients being unvaccinated.

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 171 total cases (168 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of three cases since Friday. Of the known-status patients (20 are unknown status), 37 are fully vaccinated (24.5%) with six in an ICU and five on ventilators; 114 are nonvaccinated (75.5%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 15 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. One child is unknown status.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 31 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 23 are unvaccinated adults (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 13 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and four are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 68.2% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 63.9% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department Tuesday posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.” Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data shows:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 21):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 128 new cases; 16,284 total cases (13,152 confirmed, 3,132 probable); 45,589 negatives; 262 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 31 new cases; 8,459 total cases (5,732 confirmed, 2,727 probable); 13,196 negatives; 213 deaths (+1); 36.2% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 85 new cases; 22,482 total cases (17,765 confirmed, 4,717 probable); 49,047 negatives; 480 deaths (+5); 47.7% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 160 new cases; 34,694 total cases (26,689 confirmed, 8,005 probable); 107,845 negatives; 698 deaths (+7); 60.5% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 191 new cases; 41,427 total cases (35,034 confirmed, 6,393 probable); 134,146 negatives; 739 deaths; 56.2% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 413 new cases; 26,854 total cases (21,459 confirmed, 5,395 probable); 66,120 negatives; 526 deaths (+3); 45.3% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 27 new cases; 3,005 total cases (1,435 confirmed, 1,570 probable); 5,169 negatives; 43 deaths (+1); 33.5% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 27 new cases; 8,230 total cases (6,724 confirmed, 1,506 probable); 22,174 negatives; 195 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 3,694 total cases (3,378 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,930 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 148 new cases; 25,423 total cases (21,693 confirmed, 3,730 probable); 65,166 negatives; 381 deaths (+4); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases; 8,913 total cases (8,435 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,225 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 6,556 total cases (5,106 confirmed, 1,450 probable); 14,152 negatives; 146 deaths (+1); 43.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 543 new cases; 78,696 total cases (63,818 confirmed; 14,878 probable); 201,570 negatives; 1,152 deaths (+4); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 21):

17013: 4,064 positives, 16,636 negatives - +60 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,475 positives, 8,178 negatives - +50 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,872 positives, 17,401 negatives - +47 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,353 positives, 19,224 negatives - +67 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,917 positives, 15,936 negatives - +56 since Dec. 17

17007: 608 positives, 2,134 negatives - +15 since Dec. 17

17065: 453 positives, 1,440 negatives - +6 since Dec. 17

17324: 490 positives, 1,449 negatives - +15 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,129 positives, 3,555 negatives - +32 since Dec. 17

17257: 2,807 positives, 8,037 negatives - +106 since Dec. 17

17240: 286 positives, 735 negatives - +10 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,853 positives, 6,679 negatives - +31 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,750 positives, 6,226 negatives - +31 since Dec. 17

17043: 597 positives, 2,385 negatives - +13 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,143 positives, 6,297 negatives - +29 since Dec. 17

17266: 41 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)