DOH: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County; York sees another spike

For the third day in a row, Cumberland County has seen new cases of COVID-19 in the teens as Dauphin and York counties continue to see spikes in cases.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, increasing its total to 1,327 cases since March. That increase was the third highest in the region, below York and Dauphin counties.
In the past 14 days, 147 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 58.02 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.71.
York saw another 40-plus spike in cases Wednesday, with 43 new positives and three new deaths collected from Tuesday's reporting to the department.
With the increase Wednesday, York County has the sixth highest count of new cases in the state. Since Aug. 1, the county has been among the 10 counties reporting the highest number of cases nine times. York's percent of positivity for results from July 31 to Aug. 6 sits at 5.8% with an incidence rate of 48.4 per 100,000 people for that week.
Dauphin County saw an increase of 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which continues its trend of 20-plus cases every day this week, despite slower than average reporting over the weekend.
Though these counties are seeing increasing cases, the number of new cases is not reflective of those occurring in long-term care facilities. In county-level data provided by the state Department of Health, the number of new resident, staff or death cases has not dramatically increased in either of the three counties, with York increasing the most in the last three days by two resident cases, one staff case and one death — far fewer than the overall new cases reported each day.
Elsewhere in the southcentral region, Franklin County saw 10 new cases, while all other counties featured five or fewer new cases Wednesday. The total for the region was 110 new cases. Philadelphia's 4-county region totaled 255 new cases Wednesday, and Pittsburgh's 6-county region totaled 397 new cases.
There were 849 new cases overall across the state Wednesday.
Blair County was the only other county in the region to see a new death, growing by one to seven deaths total. Across the state, there were 33 new deaths reported.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 535 total cases (518 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,001 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 145 total cases (128 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,958 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 302 total cases (286 confirmed, 16 probable); 11,625 negatives; 7 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 1,327 total cases (1,251 confirmed, 76 probable); 19,956 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 23 new cases; 2,873 total cases (2,802 confirmed, 71 probable); 29,432 negatives; 159 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,385 total cases (1,325 confirmed, 60 probable); 13,835 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 27 total cases (25 confirmed, 2 probable); 789 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -1 new case; 309 total cases (300 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,199 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 135 total cases (128 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,520 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,626 total cases (1,556 confirmed, 70 probable); 13,660 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 121 total cases (116 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,576 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 125 total cases (115 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,830 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 43 new cases; 2,680 total cases (2,627 confirmed, 53 probable); 38,805 negatives; 97 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 12):
- 17013: 181 positives, 3,213 negatives - +2 since Aug. 10
- 17015: 84 positives, 1,641 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17050: 166 positives, 2,398 negatives - +5 since Aug. 10
- 17055: 184 positives, 2,931 negatives - +5 since Aug. 10
- 17011: 232 positives, 3,950 negatives - +5 since Aug. 10
- 17007: 16 positives, 345 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17065: 12 positives, 233 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17324: 25 positives, 312 negatives - +1 since Aug. 10
- 17241: 57 positives, 1,067 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17257: 245 positives, 1,055 negatives - +5 since Aug. 10
- 17240: 18 positives, 108 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17025: 56 positives, 1,088 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17070: 70 positives, 1,114 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17043: 19 positives, 473 negatives - +0 since Aug. 10
- 17019: 43 positives, 1,204 negatives - +3 since Aug. 10
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 11; latest DOH report had errors in staff cases - most numbers are from Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (July 31-Aug. 6)
- Pennsylvania: 4.1% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.9% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 4.6% last 7 days; 7.2% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.3% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.8% last 7 days; 2.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.8% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
