DOH: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County; York sees another spike

For the third day in a row, Cumberland County has seen new cases of COVID-19 in the teens as Dauphin and York counties continue to see spikes in cases.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, increasing its total to 1,327 cases since March. That increase was the third highest in the region, below York and Dauphin counties.

In the past 14 days, 147 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 58.02 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.71.

York saw another 40-plus spike in cases Wednesday, with 43 new positives and three new deaths collected from Tuesday's reporting to the department.

With the increase Wednesday, York County has the sixth highest count of new cases in the state. Since Aug. 1, the county has been among the 10 counties reporting the highest number of cases nine times. York's percent of positivity for results from July 31 to Aug. 6 sits at 5.8% with an incidence rate of 48.4 per 100,000 people for that week.