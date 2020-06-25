DOH: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A day after the region saw a drop in the number of new cases, Cumberland County's COVID-19 case totals shot up by 16 in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health, as Dauphin County also saw a return to higher than usual new case counts.

With Thursday's report, Cumberland County now has 825 confirmed and probable coronavirus positives. That number is still lower than a few other counties in the southcentral region, but it's increase of 16 cases was the third highest in the area.

Dauphin and York counties again are the ones seeing the largest number of new positives, though York County remained at a lower increase compared to earlier this week. York saw 18 new cases in the latest report.

Though Dauphin County had seen a rise of only 13 cases in Wednesday's report, it's new positives went up to 29 new positives. Earlier this week, it had been averaging around 40 new positives.

Overall across the state, the number of new positives climbed to 579. Pennsylvania had been staying anywhere between 450 to 500 new positives in the last week, though the week before that had barely reached 400 new cases across the state.