DOH: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the southcentral remains relatively high as seven counties saw double-digit increases in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Thursday that, from data collected Wednesday, Cumberland County saw 16 new cases of COVID-19. The newest figure is half of the increase from Wednesday's report that had the highest increase in the county since the pandemic began, but there were also fewer tests reported overall in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 21.86.

In the past 14 days, 256 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 101.04 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the first time that average has topped 100 for the county.

Though the percent of positive tests was still lower than Wednesday's report, Cumberland County saw about 7.3% of its tests come back positive, based on the number of positive and negative tests reported by the department. The county had been averaging around 4% positivity in previous weeks.