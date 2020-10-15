DOH: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the southcentral remains relatively high as seven counties saw double-digit increases in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health.
The department reported Thursday that, from data collected Wednesday, Cumberland County saw 16 new cases of COVID-19. The newest figure is half of the increase from Wednesday's report that had the highest increase in the county since the pandemic began, but there were also fewer tests reported overall in Cumberland County.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 21.86.
In the past 14 days, 256 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 101.04 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That's the first time that average has topped 100 for the county.
DOH: Cumberland County reports highest single-day case count for COVID-19 Wednesday; 7- and 14-day averages reach new highs as well
Though the percent of positive tests was still lower than Wednesday's report, Cumberland County saw about 7.3% of its tests come back positive, based on the number of positive and negative tests reported by the department. The county had been averaging around 4% positivity in previous weeks.
Other counties in the region saw higher than average spikes. Dauphin County had 33 new cases, Blair County had 24 new cases, Franklin County had 21 new cases, Huntingdon County had 19 new cases and Lebanon County had 33 new cases.
York County often reports the highest figures in the region, but it only had 34 new cases — about half of the 60+ cases it had seen in the last few days. The county did, however, see an increase of three deaths, and the long-term care facility numbers have only increased by one death since Monday for York County.
Overall across the state, there were 1,598 new COVID-19 cases — the 10th straight day that Pennsylvania has had more than a thousand new cases of the disease.
The department said that of those new cases, Allegheny County had 117 cases, Philadelphia had 163 cases and Westmoreland County had 135 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 962 total cases (928 confirmed, 34 probable); 17,354 negatives; 27 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 315 total cases (265 confirmed, 50 probable); 4,991 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 24 new cases; 950 total cases (893 confirmed, 33 probable); 19,268 negatives; 23 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 2,174 total cases (2,029 confirmed, 145 probable); 34,501 negatives; 77 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 33 new cases; 4,290 total cases (4,179 confirmed, 111 probable); 49,882 negatives; 185 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 21 new cases; 1,957 total cases (1,880 confirmed, 77 probable); 23,242 negatives; 53 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 62 total cases (59 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,440 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 623 total cases (575 confirmed, 48 probable); 7,089 negatives; 8 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 205 total cases (192 confirmed, 13 probable); 2,664 negatives; 8 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 33 new cases; 2,460 total cases (2,373 confirmed, 87 probable); 22,087 negatives; 65 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 292 total cases (271 confirmed, 21 probable); 7,432 negatives; 3 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 297 total cases (269 confirmed, 28 probable); 4,652 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 34 new cases; 5,649 total cases (5,466 confirmed, 183 probable); 67,579negatives; 185 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 15):
- 17013: 284 positives, 5,137 negatives - +12 since Oct. 9
- 17015: 157 positives, 2,599 negatives - +19 since Oct. 9
- 17050: 288 positives, 4,603 negatives - +18 since Oct. 9
- 17055: 342 positives, 5,921 negatives - +27 since Oct. 9
- 17011: 349 positives, 6,033 negatives - +21 since Oct. 9
- 17007: 22 positives, 651 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17065: 27 positives, 410 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
- 17324: 35 positives, 535 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17241: 97 positives, 1,514 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
- 17257: 298 positives, 1,800 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
- 17240: 22 positives, 171 negatives - +0 since Oct. 9
- 17025: 122 positives, 1,842 negatives - +8 since Oct. 9
- 17070: 108 positives, 1,861 negatives - +7 since Oct. 9
- 17043: 38 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since Oct. 9
- 17019: 88 positives, 2,184 negatives - +6 since Oct. 9
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Oct. 6 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oc. 2-Oct. 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.2 (47.2 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.5 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (39.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.3 (44.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (31.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.1 (75 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.8 (49.8 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (69.2 previous 7 days)
