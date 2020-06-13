DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in Cumberland County Saturday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Cumberland County Saturday.
The county now has 725 total positive cases and 59 deaths. Saturday's report showed 16 positives out of 121 reported cases, or 13%.
The southcentral region reported 90 new positives in Saturday's report with four counties seeing double digit increases. Lebanon County topped the list with 22 additional cases and no additional deaths. Dauphin County reported 19 new cases and York County reported 16 new cases. Neither county reported additional deaths.
The DOH Saturday confirmed an additional 463 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 78,462. There are 6,211 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 deaths.
In the past 14 days, 90 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 39.07 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 289 total cases (277 confirmed, 12 probable); 4,025 negatives; 9 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 46 total cases (42 confirmed, 4 probable); 1,019 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 55 total cases (51 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,107 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 725 total cases (696 confirmed, 29 probable); 7,799 negatives; 59 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 1,606 total cases (1,558 confirmed, 48 probable); 13,283 negatives; 107 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 843 total cases (816 confirmed, 27 probable); 6,499 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 315 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 239 total cases (232 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,123 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 107 total cases (100 confirmed, 7 probable); 485 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 22 new cases; 1,162 total cases (1,122 confirmed, 40 probable); 5,999 negatives; 39 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,601 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 71 total cases (65 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,060 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 16 new cases; 1,157 total cases (1,121 confirmed, 36 probable); 17,323 negatives and 31 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 6):
- 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives
- 17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives
- 17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives
- 17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2
- 17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2
- 17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.