DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in Cumberland County Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Cumberland County Saturday.

The county now has 725 total positive cases and 59 deaths. Saturday's report showed 16 positives out of 121 reported cases, or 13%.

The southcentral region reported 90 new positives in Saturday's report with four counties seeing double digit increases. Lebanon County topped the list with 22 additional cases and no additional deaths. Dauphin County reported 19 new cases and York County reported 16 new cases. Neither county reported additional deaths.

The DOH Saturday confirmed an additional 463 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 78,462. There are 6,211 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 deaths.