DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday

Cumberland County data for COVID-19 cases continued to trend in a positive direction with Saturday's data release from the state Department of Health.

Three data points for the county hit lows not seen since last October, right before the fall surge in COVID cases took hold across the nation and state. The county hit the state's watch list for COVID cases for the first time on Oct. 23, and its first triple-digit case count came on Nov. 11.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 3.7% for the week of May 7-May 13 (down from 5.3%). That's the county's lowest rate since Oct. 8.

The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 51.7 (down from 95.1), it's lowest rate since Oct. 22.

The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.

Saturday's report included 153 total test results, with six new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (137) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw about 13.7% of its tests come back positive.