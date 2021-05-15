DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday

Cumberland County data for COVID-19 cases continued to trend in a positive direction with Saturday's data release from the state Department of Health.
Three data points for the county hit lows not seen since last October, right before the fall surge in COVID cases took hold across the nation and state. The county hit the state's watch list for COVID cases for the first time on Oct. 23, and its first triple-digit case count came on Nov. 11.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 3.7% for the week of May 7-May 13 (down from 5.3%). That's the county's lowest rate since Oct. 8.
The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 51.7 (down from 95.1), it's lowest rate since Oct. 22.
The state Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County.
Saturday's report included 153 total test results, with six new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (137) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw about 13.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 26.29, the lowest rate since Oct. 30. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 198.52.
There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (down one from Friday), with three in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.
The state as whole saw its percent positivity decrease to 5.3% (down from 6.6%) and incidence rate decrease to 74.4 (down from 112.5).
As of Saturday's data, the Health Department says 48,692 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 82,882 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 39.42% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.
In the southcentral region for Saturday's report, York County had 90 new cases, Dauphin County 37 new cases, and Blair County 46 new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 23 new cases; 9,414 total cases (7,801 confirmed, 1,613 probable); 35,590 negatives; 181 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new cases; 4,510 total cases (3,180 confirmed, 1,330 probable); 10,063 negatives; 136 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 46 new cases; 13,102 total cases (10,362 confirmed, 2,740 probable); 39,186 negatives; 332 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 20,144 total cases (16,282 confirmed, 3,862 probable); 79,827 negatives; 519 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 37 new cases; 25,570 total cases (22,360 confirmed, 3,210 probable); 103,249 negatives; 545 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 15,046 total cases (12,805 confirmed, 2,241 probable); 51,161 negatives; 367 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,322 total cases (738 confirmed, 584 probable); 3,887 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 5,047 total cases (4,223 confirmed, 824 probable); 15,962 negatives; 129 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 2,101 total cases (1,900 confirmed, 201 probable); 5,224 negatives; 85 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 27 new cases; 15,866 total cases (13,752 confirmed, 2,114 probable); 50,899 negatives; 284 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 5,312 total cases (5,019 confirmed, 293 probable); 14,361 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 3,760 total cases (2,939 confirmed, 821 probable); 10,683 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 90 new cases; 45,567 total cases (37,358 confirmed, 8,209 probable); 153,717 negatives; 800 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 15):
- 17013: 2,378 positives, 11,925 negatives - +3 since May 14
- 17015: 1,491 positives, 5,961 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17050: 2,391 positives, 11,926 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17055: 2,759 positives, 15,195 negatives - +3 since May 14
- 17011: 2,581 positives, 12,430 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17007: 362 positives, 1,492 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17065: 250 positives, 1,070 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17324: 238 positives, 1,132 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17241: 635 positives, 2,883 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17257: 1,713 positives, 5,874 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17240: 155 positives, 534 negatives - +1 since May 14
- 17025: 1,067 positives, 4,765 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17070: 1,063 positives, 4,644 negatives - +5 since May 14
- 17043: 364 positives, 1,754 negatives - +0 since May 14
- 17019: 1,180 positives, 4,791 negatives - +2 since May 14
- 17266: 19 positives, 102 negatives - +0 since May 14
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 7-May 13):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.4 (112.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 70.9 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.7% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.7 (95.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.0 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5,1% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (103.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.5 (180.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.6 (105.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.1% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.5 (137.4 previous 7 days)
