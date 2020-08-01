DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday as 14-day per-capita rate hits new high once again

The Health Department reported 292 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.2% for the county's results on the day.

The southcentral region reported 81 new positives in Saturday's report, an increase of 10 from the previous day, and the only other county with double-digit positive cases was York with 17.

Statewide, the Health Department reported 888 new positives and 15 new deaths Saturday.

Philadelphia County reported 167 new cases Saturday and Allegheny County reported 66 cases, a steep drop from 244 the day prior. But of Friday's cases in Allegheny County, the department said 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.