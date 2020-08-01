DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday as 14-day per-capita rate hits new high once again

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Saturday's noon report, with no new deaths.
This is the 10th day of double-digit positive cases in the last 12 days and the 16th straight day of eight or more cases.
In the past 14 days, 211 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 83.28 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest 14-day per-capita rate since the pandemic started. The previous high was Friday.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases remains at 16.14 for the second straight day after that number rose eight straight days prior. The county's percent positivity rate sits at 4.2% for this past week from July 24 to July 30, below the state's threshold of 5% to add counties to a watch list. The state said counties with concerning percent-positivity this past week are Lawrence (7.4%), Franklin (7.2%), Indiana (7.2%), Fayette (7.1%), Armstrong (7.0%), Beaver (6.5%), Delaware (6.5%), Allegheny (6.4%), Lancaster (5.8%), Berks (5.6%), Philadelphia (5.4%) and Chester (5.3%).
The Health Department reported 292 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Saturday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.2% for the county's results on the day.
The southcentral region reported 81 new positives in Saturday's report, an increase of 10 from the previous day, and the only other county with double-digit positive cases was York with 17.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 888 new positives and 15 new deaths Saturday.
Philadelphia County reported 167 new cases Saturday and Allegheny County reported 66 cases, a steep drop from 244 the day prior. But of Friday's cases in Allegheny County, the department said 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning travelers visiting any of 20 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Pennsylvania. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new case; 469 total cases (452 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,023 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 128 total cases (111 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,636 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 214 total cases (201 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,910 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 1,219 total cases (1,151 confirmed, 68 probable); 17,787 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 2,649 total cases (2,581 confirmed, 68 probable); 26,454 negatives; 155 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 1,276 total cases (1,222 confirmed, 54 probable); 12,384 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 22 total cases (20 confirmed, 2 probable); 736 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 288 total cases (279 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,942 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 126 total cases (119 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,366 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new case; 1,565 total cases (1,499 confirmed, 66 probable); 12,416 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 105 total cases (101 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,153 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 118 total cases (109 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,536 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 17 new cases; 2,286 total cases (2,235 confirmed, 51 probable); 33,755 negatives; 87 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 1):
- 17013: 165 positives, 2,830 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17015: 71 positives, 1,370 negatives - +4 since July 31
- 17050: 156 positives, 2,110 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17055: 161 positives, 2,631 negatives - +4 since July 31
- 17011: 221 positives, 3,629 negatives - +2 since July 31
- 17007: 12 positives, 294 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17065: 12 positives, 205 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 253 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 52 positives, 1,014 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17257: 226 positives, 933 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17240: 18 positives, 97 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 52 positives, 960 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17070: 60 positives, 1,004 negatives - +2 since July 31
- 17043: 18 positives, 427 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17019: 37 positives, 1,081 negatives - +1 since July 31
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DoH through July 28):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.0% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.3% last 7 days; 5.1% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.7% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.4% last 7 days; 6.0% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.1% last 7 days; 1.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.4% last 7 days; 6.1% previous 7 days
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.