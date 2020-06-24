DOH: 16 long-term care facilities in Cumberland County affected by COVID-19

While the number of new cases and deaths is mostly trending downward, the number of newly identified facilities affected by COVID-19 has started to rise slightly since the beginning of June.

According to the department's data, there had been a peak of new facilities in early to mid-April with another spike the following week. However, since June 3, the number of new facilities reporting cases has grown, with a spike on June 11 that matched levels from early May.

Some of that may have been reflected regionally in York County.

Though facility-specific information hadn't been available at the time of York County's spike in cases this past week, the York Daily Record reported that two nursing homes were reporting an outbreak of more than 100 cases.

Since Monday, York County has seen an increase of 29 resident cases, four staff cases and two deaths at its 10 affected long-term care facilities, according to the Department of Health data. Overall, however, the county has seen an increase of 104 COVID-19 positives in the last three days, though facility self-reporting could be slower than the report of positives to the department.