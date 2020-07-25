DOH: 16 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Saturday

The PA Department of Health reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Saturday morning’s report, continuing the broad upward trend in the pandemic’s severity.
While fewer than the 24 cases added Friday, Saturday’s total brings the seven-day running average of new cases per day in the county up to 14, a number that hasn’t been seen since early May. Cumberland County has now seen 1,106 cases of COVID-19, with 70 deaths.
The DoH also reported a further 188 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results. Although this does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.8 percent.
Cumberland’s County’s larger adjacent jurisdictions, Dauphin and York counties, also saw significant increases in Saturday’s report, with 27 and 33 new cases, respectively.
The DoH is also advising Pennsylvanians that it is "seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups." In the southcentral region, the portion of COVID-19 cases attributable to people ages 19-24 has doubled, according to the DoH, from seven percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases thus far in July.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 442 total cases (426 confirmed, 16 probable); 7,450 negatives; 17 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 113 total cases (106 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,429 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 6 new cases; 171 total cases (158 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,004 negatives; 2 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 1,106 total cases (1,044 confirmed, 62 probable); 16,293 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 27 new cases; 2,526 total cases (2,461 confirmed, 65 probable); 24,372 negatives; 152 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,186 total cases (1,140 confirmed, 46 probable); 11,479 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 21 total cases (19 confirmed, 2 probable); 701 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 279 total cases (271 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,722 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 122 total cases (115 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,242 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,541 total cases (1,477 confirmed, 64 probable); 11,545 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 89 total cases (85 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,796 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 106 total cases (98 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,327 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 33 new cases; 2,152 total cases (2,101 confirmed, 51 probable); 30,837 negatives; 80 deaths
