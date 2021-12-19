DOH: 157 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County continues to see more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

The DOH reported that the county over the weekend saw 173 new cases - as well as six new deaths - in Saturday's update, while Sunday's update showed an increase of 156 new cases.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases Sunday (125), and the number of negative tests reported (170), the county saw about 42.5% of its tests come back positive in Sunday's update.

The counties in the southcentral region reporting the highest new case numbers remains the ones located in the Midstate. York County again saw the highest increase of new cases in the region Sunday with 465 cases, while Dauphin County had 172 new cases, Franklin County with 110 new cases and one new death, Lebanon County with 115 new cases and Adams County with 84 new cases and one new death.

Though the caseload remains high in the Midstate, hospitalizations fell slightly over the weekend.

Saturday's update showed 10 fewer hospitalized patients between Friday and Saturday and another decrease of three patients in Sunday's update for Cumberland County. The number of patients in the ICU (21) and the number of patients on ventilators (22) didn't change much over the weekend. Of the currently staffed 115 adult ICU beds in the county, eight are still available.

Dauphin County also saw a decrease in the number of its patients in total over the weekend. Though its numbers did rise by eight from Friday to Saturday, Dauphin County saw a decrease of 11 patients to round out the weekend at 177 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. Of those patients, 41 are in the ICU (down from 42 Saturday) and 25 were on ventilators (an increase of one from Saturday to Sunday). Of its 198 staffed ICU beds, 22 were still available.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Franklin County, however, increased over the weekend. The number increased by five to 121 in Saturday's update, which remained the same in Sunday's update by the department. Of those patients, 22 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators. Of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds, only one was still available Sunday.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 168 total cases (162 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 15 cases since Wednesday. Thirty-five are fully vaccinated (20.1%) with five in an ICU and four on ventilators; 111 are nonvaccinated (66%) with 22 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 22 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. Three are unknown status.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 29 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 20 are unvaccinated adults (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients, eight of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 68% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 63.5% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department Tuesday posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.” Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data show:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 19):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 84 new cases; 16,087 total cases (12,977 confirmed, 3,110 probable); 45,583 negatives; 261 deaths (+1); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 16,087 total cases (12,977 confirmed, 3,110 probable); 45,583 negatives; 261 deaths (+1); 49.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 33 new cases; 8,425 total cases (5,701 confirmed, 2,724 probable); 13,168 negatives; 212 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 8,425 total cases (5,701 confirmed, 2,724 probable); 13,168 negatives; 212 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 96 new cases; 22,376 total cases (17,682 confirmed, 4,694 probable); 48,935 negatives; 474 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

96 new cases; 22,376 total cases (17,682 confirmed, 4,694 probable); 48,935 negatives; 474 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 157 new cases; 34,436 total cases (26,484 confirmed, 7,952 probable); 107,648 negatives; 691 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated

157 new cases; 34,436 total cases (26,484 confirmed, 7,952 probable); 107,648 negatives; 691 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 172 new cases; 41,154 total cases (34,810 confirmed, 6,344 probable); 133,909 negatives; 738 deaths; 56% of county population vaccinated

172 new cases; 41,154 total cases (34,810 confirmed, 6,344 probable); 133,909 negatives; 738 deaths; 56% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 110 new cases; 26,349 total cases (20,970 confirmed, 5,379 probable); 66,049 negatives; 522 deaths (+1); 45.2% of county population vaccinated

110 new cases; 26,349 total cases (20,970 confirmed, 5,379 probable); 66,049 negatives; 522 deaths (+1); 45.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 2,971 total cases (1,407 confirmed, 1,564 probable); 5,157 negatives; 42 deaths; 33.5% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 2,971 total cases (1,407 confirmed, 1,564 probable); 5,157 negatives; 42 deaths; 33.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 8,191 total cases (6,693 confirmed, 1,498 probable); 22,140 negatives; 194 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 8,191 total cases (6,693 confirmed, 1,498 probable); 22,140 negatives; 194 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 21 new cases; 3,682 total cases (3,367 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,921 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 3,682 total cases (3,367 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,921 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 115 new cases; 25,195 total cases (21,488 confirmed, 3,707 probable); 65,103 negatives; 377 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

115 new cases; 25,195 total cases (21,488 confirmed, 3,707 probable); 65,103 negatives; 377 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 35 new cases; 8,888 total cases (8,410 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,205 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 8,888 total cases (8,410 confirmed, 478 probable); 18,205 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 6,526 total cases (5,079 confirmed, 1,447 probable); 14,105 negatives; 145 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 6,526 total cases (5,079 confirmed, 1,447 probable); 14,105 negatives; 145 deaths; 43.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 465 new cases; 77,823 total cases (63,039 confirmed; 14,784 probable); 201,400 negatives; 1,144 deaths; 53.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 19):

17013: 4,031 positives, 16,592 negatives - +27 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,447 positives, 8,163 negatives - +22 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,851 positives, 17,366 negatives - +26 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,331 positives, 19,188 negatives - +45 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,901 positives, 15,912 negatives - +40 since Dec. 17

17007: 602 positives, 2,128 negatives - +9 since Dec. 17

17065: 451 positives, 1,437 negatives - +4 since Dec. 17

17324: 484 positives, 1,448 negatives - +9 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,110 positives, 3,553 negatives - +13 since Dec. 17

17257: 2,744 positives, 8,025 negatives - +43 since Dec. 17

17240: 279 positives, 734 negatives - +3 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,849 positives, 6,669 negatives - +27 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,740 positives, 6,215 negatives - +21 since Dec. 17

17043: 591 positives, 2,381 negatives - +7 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,135 positives, 6,289 negatives - +21 since Dec. 17

17266: 41 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and s employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and s employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)