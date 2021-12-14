DOH: 156 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Five counties in the southcentral region had more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the state Department of Health, with all five located in the Midstate.

Cumberland County had 156 new cases in Tuesday's report, with Lebanon County seeing 117 new cases, Dauphin County 166 new cases, York County 306 new cases, and Franklin County 205 new cases - a far cry from the 45 new cases reported Monday.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases in Cumberland County (113), and the number of negative tests reported (108), the county saw about 51.1% of its cases come back positive.

The region - and again the Midstate in particular - also saw new deaths associated with COVID-19. Cumberland County had two new deaths in Tuesday's update, while Dauphin had three new deaths, Lebanon had two new deaths, Perry County had two new deaths and York had three new deaths.

With Cumberland County remaining above the 100-new case mark, hospitalizations also rose slightly in Tuesday's update. As of Monday evening, the county has 134 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 - an increase of six from Monday. However, there are only 21 patients in the ICU and 16 on ventilators - a decrease of four patients each from Monday. Of the 116 currently staffed ICU beds, nine were still available in the county.

Dauphin County also saw a slight increase in hospitalizations, rising from 157 Monday to 160 in Tuesday's update. Of those patients, 45 are in the ICU (up from 41 Monday) and 27 are on ventilators (up from 26). Of the currently staffed 198 ICU beds, 20 were still available in the county.

Franklin County saw a larger increase in patients, rising by 11 to 119 patients Tuesday. Of those patients, 18 were in the ICU (up from 17 Monday) and 14 were on ventilators (also an increase of a single patient). Of the 34 currently staffed ICU beds in the county, seven were still available.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 15th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 1-7, the same number of cases that had been reported the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,017.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,214 cases reported during the week of Dec. 1-7, compared to 6,574 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 103,485.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 14.9% for the week of Dec. 3-9, down from 18.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 239.2, down from 256.1 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 25.9% (up from 21.5% the previous week) — the second highest percent positivity in the state for the week behind Potter County (28.5%). Lebanon's incidence rate jumped to 458.4 (up from 345.6 the previous week). Sullivan County featured the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week at 692.4.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 7.1%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 239.2.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 13)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 164 total cases (161 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of nine cases since Friday. Thirty-two are fully vaccinated (19.5%) with six in an ICU and four on ventilators; 110 are nonvaccinated (67%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 38 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients, seven of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.5% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 62.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 14):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 55 new cases; 15,642 total cases (12,602 confirmed, 3,040 probable); 45,347 negatives; 254 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

55 new cases; 15,642 total cases (12,602 confirmed, 3,040 probable); 45,347 negatives; 254 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 28 new cases; 8,227 total cases (5,583 confirmed, 2,644 probable); 13,076 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 8,227 total cases (5,583 confirmed, 2,644 probable); 13,076 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 66 new cases; 22,047 total cases (17,413 confirmed, 4,634 probable); 48,688 negatives; 459 deaths (+2); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 22,047 total cases (17,413 confirmed, 4,634 probable); 48,688 negatives; 459 deaths (+2); 47.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 156 new cases; 33,647 total cases (25,922 confirmed, 7,725 probable); 106,985 negatives; 681 deaths (+2); 59.4% of county population vaccinated

156 new cases; 33,647 total cases (25,922 confirmed, 7,725 probable); 106,985 negatives; 681 deaths (+2); 59.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 166 new cases; 40,332 total cases (34,151 confirmed, 6,181 probable); 133,339 negatives; 724 deaths (+3); 55.6% of county population vaccinated

166 new cases; 40,332 total cases (34,151 confirmed, 6,181 probable); 133,339 negatives; 724 deaths (+3); 55.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 205 new cases; 25,691 total cases (20,391 confirmed, 5,300 probable); 65,627 negatives; 511 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated

205 new cases; 25,691 total cases (20,391 confirmed, 5,300 probable); 65,627 negatives; 511 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 30 new cases; 2,896 total cases (1,378 confirmed, 1,518 probable); 5,138 negatives; 40 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 2,896 total cases (1,378 confirmed, 1,518 probable); 5,138 negatives; 40 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 26 new cases; 8,068 total cases (6,588 confirmed, 1,480 probable); 21,912 negatives; 191 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 8,068 total cases (6,588 confirmed, 1,480 probable); 21,912 negatives; 191 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 3,596 total cases (3,283 confirmed, 313 probable); 6,888 negatives; 137 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 3,596 total cases (3,283 confirmed, 313 probable); 6,888 negatives; 137 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 117 new cases; 24,615 total cases (20,988 confirmed, 3,627 probable); 64,868 negatives; 369 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

117 new cases; 24,615 total cases (20,988 confirmed, 3,627 probable); 64,868 negatives; 369 deaths (+2); 49.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 15 new cases; 8,680 total cases (8,211 confirmed, 469 probable); 18,153 negatives; 231 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 8,680 total cases (8,211 confirmed, 469 probable); 18,153 negatives; 231 deaths; 45.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 33 new cases; 6,407 total cases (4,987 confirmed, 1,420 probable); 14,016 negatives; 139 deaths (+2); 42.6% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 6,407 total cases (4,987 confirmed, 1,420 probable); 14,016 negatives; 139 deaths (+2); 42.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 306 new cases; 75,757 total cases (61,301 confirmed; 14,456 probable); 200,396 negatives; 1,112 deaths (+3); 52.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 14):

17013: 3,964 positives, 16,488 negatives - +91 since Dec. 10

17015: 2,396 positives, 8,105 negatives - +74 since Dec. 10

17050: 3,787 positives, 17,257 negatives - +78 since Dec. 10

17055: 4,231 positives, 19,114 negatives - +103 since Dec. 10

17011: 3,834 positives, 15,827 negatives - +67 since Dec. 10

17007: 588 positives, 2,108 negatives - +19 since Dec. 10

17065: 434 positives, 1,434 negatives - +29 since Dec. 10

17324: 467 positives, 1,440 negatives - +22 since Dec. 10

17241: 1,083 positives, 3,544 negatives - +31 since Dec. 10

17257: 2,655 positives, 7,971 negatives - +53 since Dec. 10

17240: 272 positives, 718 negatives - +7 since Dec. 10

17025: 1,809 positives, 6,599 negatives - +33 since Dec. 10

17070: 1,709 positives, 6,179 negatives - +47 since Dec. 10

17043: 579 positives, 2,367 negatives - +14 since Dec. 10

17019: 2,074 positives, 6,267 negatives - +46 since Dec. 10

17266: 38 positives, 147 negatives - +1 since Dec. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 10)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Messiah University : 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10.

: 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10. Shippensburg University: 23 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 19; 232 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 6.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 321.4 (290.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.1 (255.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.2 (256.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.3 (230.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.7% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.9 (294.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 25.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 458.4 (345.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.5% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 354.4 (412.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.5% last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 405.3 (384.1 previous 7 days)