DOH: 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths reported for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday, the fifth time in the past week new case totals have topped 100 in the county.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 72 in Friday's report (down one from Thursday). There are 19 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 29 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 441 total test results, with 65 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (286) and confirmed positive tests (90), the county saw 23.9% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 101.14, the first time the seven-day average passed 100 since Feb. 4. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 513.87, the highest rate since Feb. 11.

The southcentral region reported 959 cases Friday, with York County reporting 218 cases (and two deaths), Franklin County 142 and Dauphin County 115. The region reported 10 deaths.

School-age children