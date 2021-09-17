DOH: 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths reported for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday, the fifth time in the past week new case totals have topped 100 in the county.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 72 in Friday's report (down one from Thursday). There are 19 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 29 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Friday's report included 441 total test results, with 65 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (286) and confirmed positive tests (90), the county saw 23.9% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 101.14, the first time the seven-day average passed 100 since Feb. 4. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 513.87, the highest rate since Feb. 11.
The southcentral region reported 959 cases Friday, with York County reporting 218 cases (and two deaths), Franklin County 142 and Dauphin County 115. The region reported 10 deaths.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.
That one-week total is higher than the total number of cases reported in December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.
In total, 1,796 of the total 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases were reported among 5-18-year-olds. The state is reporting the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.
By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and a slight increase in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 9.9% for the week of Sept. 10-16, down from 11.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 179.6, up from 178 the previous week.
School district case counts (updated Sept. 14)
Big Spring School District: 14 (active cases in past 14 days as of Sept. 10)
Carlisle Area School District: 35 cases
Camp Hill School District: 9 cases
Cumberland Valley School District: 46 cases (reporting cases with school exposure)
Mechanicsburg Area School District: 11 cases (currently being monitored as of Sept. 13)
West Shore School District: 32 student cases and 3 staff cases (active cases in the past 14 days as of Sept. 9)
Penn State Health update (Sept. 15)
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 92 total cases (84 adults, 8 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 14 are fully-vaccinated individuals (16.7%) and 46 are non-vaccinated (54.8%) and 24 are unknown status patients (28.6%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients, five are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated or status unknown (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67.7% have been fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, the CDC reports 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 39 new cases; 11,387 total cases (9,344 confirmed, 2,043 probable); 42,288 negatives; 194 deaths; 46.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 44 new cases; 5,467 total cases (3,741 confirmed, 1,726 probable); 11,532 negatives; 148 deaths (+2); 32.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 57 new cases; 14,776 total cases (11,550 confirmed, 3,226 probable); 44,411 negatives; 349 deaths; 44.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 155 new cases; 23,860 total cases (18,949 confirmed, 4,911 probable); 93,582 negatives; 552 deaths (+2); 58.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 115 new cases; 29,994 total cases (25,821 confirmed, 4,173 probable); 119,905 negatives; 583 deaths (+1); 54.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 142 new cases; 18,479 total cases (15,542 confirmed, 2,937 probable); 61,965 negatives; 396 deaths (+1); 41.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 24 new cases; 1,753 total cases (919 confirmed, 834 probable); 4,639 negatives; 21 deaths; 28.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 21 new cases; 5,813 total cases (4,846 confirmed, 967 probable); 18,599 negatives; 142 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 2,451 total cases (2,209 confirmed, 242 probable); 6,110 negatives; 101 deaths (+1) ; 37.2% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 66 new cases; 18,265 total cases (15,659 confirmed, 2,606 probable); 59,760 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 34 new cases; 5,962 total cases (5,635 confirmed, 327 probable); 16,622 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 34 new cases; 4,453 total cases (3,436 confirmed, 1,017 probable); 12,349 negatives; 104 deaths (+1); 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 218 new cases; 53,541 total cases (43,484 confirmed; 10,057 probable); 182,735 negatives; 878 deaths (+2); 51.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 16):
- 17013: 2,862 positives, 14,182 negatives - +85 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,730 positives, 7,081 negatives - +40 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,789 positives, 14,583 negatives - +73 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,136 positives, 17,163 negatives - +62 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,910 positives, 14,143 negatives - +60 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 417 positives, 1,780 negatives - +9 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 287 positives, 1,263 negatives - +8 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 328 positives, 1,345 negatives - +23 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 754 positives, 3,234 negatives - +23 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,036 positives, 7,347 negatives - +59 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 193 positives, 661 negatives - +10 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,302 positives, 5,715 negatives - +52 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,209 positives, 5,447 negatives - +35 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 430 positives, 2,073 negatives - +15 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,403 positives, 5,599 negatives - +30 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.9 (158.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.7 (217.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.6 (178 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (191.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (370.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 281.4 (239.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (192.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.7 (222.7 previous 7 days)
