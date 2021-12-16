DOH: 154 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Thursday; hospitalization rate increases again

The state Department of Health reported 154 cases of COVID-19 and one death in Thursday's report for Cumberland County.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was 142 in Thursday's report, the same as Wednesday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 120.1 (the highest rate since Jan. 25), the 30th straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 158 on Jan. 2.

There are 20 adults in intensive care (down one from Wednesday) and 22 on ventilators (up five from Wednesday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 116 currently staffed across the county, and 41 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported in its weekly update Tuesday that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 13 was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively, for the week.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 31 deaths reported in the first 15 days of December.

Thursday's report included 289 test results for Cumberland County, with 49 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (135) and confirmed positive tests (105), the county saw 44% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up three from Wednesday), with three of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 24 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up 17 from Wednesday), with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 89 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 48 adults in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 15th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 1-7, the same number of cases that had been reported the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,017.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,214 cases reported during the week of Dec. 1-7, compared to 6,574 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 103,485.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 14.9% for the week of Dec. 3-9, down from 18.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 239.2, down from 256.1 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 25.9% (up from 21.5% the previous week) — the second highest percent positivity in the state for the week behind Potter County (28.5%). Lebanon's incidence rate jumped to 458.4 (up from 345.6 the previous week). Sullivan County featured the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week at 692.4.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 7.1%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 239.2.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 15)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 183 total cases (177 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 18 cases since Friday. Thirty-two are fully vaccinated (17.4%) with five in an ICU and four on ventilators; 126 are nonvaccinated (68.9%) with 24 adults in an ICU and 16 adults on a ventilator, and 25 are unknown status patients. Five unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 40 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has nine COVID patients, seven of them unvaccinated (one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.6% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.6% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 63% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department Tuesday posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.” Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data show:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 16):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 89 new cases; 15,816 total cases (12,738 confirmed, 3,078 probable); 45,380 negatives; 256 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

89 new cases; 15,816 total cases (12,738 confirmed, 3,078 probable); 45,380 negatives; 256 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 48 new cases; 8,300 total cases (5,621 confirmed, 2,679 probable); 13,104 negatives; 210 deaths (+3); 35.9% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 8,300 total cases (5,621 confirmed, 2,679 probable); 13,104 negatives; 210 deaths (+3); 35.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 45 new cases; 22,149 total cases (17,489 confirmed, 4,660 probable); 48,780 negatives; 471 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 22,149 total cases (17,489 confirmed, 4,660 probable); 48,780 negatives; 471 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 154 new cases; 33,963 total cases (26,119 confirmed, 7,844 probable); 107,213 negatives; 685 deaths (+1); 59.6% of county population vaccinated

154 new cases; 33,963 total cases (26,119 confirmed, 7,844 probable); 107,213 negatives; 685 deaths (+1); 59.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 167 new cases; 40,645 total cases (34,406 confirmed, 6,239 probable); 133,618 negatives; 727 deaths (+1); 55.7% of county population vaccinated

167 new cases; 40,645 total cases (34,406 confirmed, 6,239 probable); 133,618 negatives; 727 deaths (+1); 55.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 128 new cases; 25,897 total cases (20,559 confirmed, 5,338 probable); 65,759 negatives; 516 deaths (+1); 44.9% of county population vaccinated

128 new cases; 25,897 total cases (20,559 confirmed, 5,338 probable); 65,759 negatives; 516 deaths (+1); 44.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 2,906 total cases (1,382 confirmed, 1,524 probable); 5,153 negatives; 41 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 2,906 total cases (1,382 confirmed, 1,524 probable); 5,153 negatives; 41 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 48 new cases; 8,126 total cases (6,641 confirmed, 1,485 probable); 21,972 negatives; 192 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 8,126 total cases (6,641 confirmed, 1,485 probable); 21,972 negatives; 192 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 3,634 total cases (3,322 confirmed, 312 probable); 6,894 negatives; 139 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 3,634 total cases (3,322 confirmed, 312 probable); 6,894 negatives; 139 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 116 new cases; 24,812 total cases (21,158 confirmed, 3,654 probable); 64,943 negatives; 372 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

116 new cases; 24,812 total cases (21,158 confirmed, 3,654 probable); 64,943 negatives; 372 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 48 new cases; 8,778 total cases (8,305 confirmed, 473 probable); 18,172 negatives; 234 deaths (+1); 45.6% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 8,778 total cases (8,305 confirmed, 473 probable); 18,172 negatives; 234 deaths (+1); 45.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 28 new cases; 6,451 total cases (5,016 confirmed, 1,435 probable); 14,054 negatives; 143 deaths (+3); 42.7% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 6,451 total cases (5,016 confirmed, 1,435 probable); 14,054 negatives; 143 deaths (+3); 42.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 431 new cases; 76,480 total cases (61,889 confirmed; 14,591 probable); 200,601 negatives; 1,130 deaths (+5); 52.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 16):

17013: 3,993 positives, 16,529 negatives - +120 since Dec. 10

17015: 2,419 positives, 8,129 negatives - +97 since Dec. 10

17050: 3,811 positives, 17,289 negatives - +102 since Dec. 10

17055: 4,266 positives, 19,117 negatives - +138 since Dec. 10

17011: 3,863 positives, 15,857 negatives - +96 since Dec. 10

17007: 591 positives, 2,115 negatives - +22 since Dec. 10

17065: 442 positives, 1,425 negatives - +37 since Dec. 10

17324: 473 positives, 1,440 negatives - +28 since Dec. 10

17241: 1,093 positives, 3,546 negatives - +41 since Dec. 10

17257: 2,659 positives, 7,990 negatives - +76 since Dec. 10

17240: 274 positives, 723 negatives - +9 since Dec. 10

17025: 1,816 positives, 6,623 negatives - +40 since Dec. 10

17070: 1,714 positives, 6,194 negatives - +52 since Dec. 10

17043: 581 positives, 2,375 negatives - +16 since Dec. 10

17019: 2,103 positives, 6,274 negatives - +75 since Dec. 10

17266: 39 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 10)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Messiah University : 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10.

: 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10. Shippensburg University: 23 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 19; 232 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 6.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 321.4 (290.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.1 (255.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.2 (256.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.3 (230.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.7% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.9 (294.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 25.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 458.4 (345.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.5% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 354.4 (412.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.5% last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 405.3 (384.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.