DOH: 151 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Saturday, hospitalization total at 105

The state Department of Health reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Death data was not updated on the Department of Health dashboard.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 105 in Saturday's report, down four from Friday. There are 15 adults in intensive care (up one from Friday) and 15 on ventilators (down one from Friday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 110 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County reported 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday (the same as Friday), with three of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday (up three from Friday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 38 adults in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of six from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 19-25, up from 13% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 219.8, up from 200.5 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 19-25 at 4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 80.6.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 26)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 135 total cases (130 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 41 cases in one week. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated (21.5%) with eight in an ICU and four on ventilators, 86 are nonvaccinated (63.7%) with 24 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 20 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 are unvaccinated adults (two in ICUs and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 15 COVID patients, 14 of them unvaccinated (two in ICUs, no on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Monday). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 64.8% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Monday).

Data on the CDC site will not be updated again until Monday.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 27):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 30 new cases; 14,565 total cases (11,791 confirmed, 2,774 probable); 44,894 negatives; 242 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 7,677 total cases (5,207 confirmed, 2,470 probable); 12,845 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 131 new cases; 20,496 total cases (16,153 confirmed, 4,343 probable); 48,105 negatives; 429 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 151 new cases; 31,260 total cases (24,165 confirmed, 7,095 probable); 105,141 negatives; 650 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 117 new cases; 37,924 total cases (32,265 confirmed, 5,659 probable); 131,498 negatives; 691 deaths; 53.4% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 49 new cases; 23,806 total cases (19,043 confirmed, 4,763 probable); 65,326 negatives; 490 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 2,609 total cases (1,278 confirmed, 1,331 probable); 5,097 negatives; 38 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 32 new cases; 7,543 total cases (6,146 confirmed, 1,397 probable); 21,367 negatives; 177 deaths; 45.9% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 3,288 total cases (2,997 confirmed, 291 probable); 6,838 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 80 new cases; 22,750 total cases (19,417 confirmed, 3,333 probable); 64,368 negatives; 355 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 8,096 total cases (7,638 confirmed, 458 probable); 17,940 negatives; 221 deaths; 43.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 36 new cases; 5,869 total cases (4,539 confirmed, 1,330 probable); 13,774 negatives; 132 deaths; 41% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 232 new cases; 69,910 total cases (56,500 confirmed; 13,410 probable); 198,184 negatives; 1,064 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 26):

17013: 3,709 positives, 16,246 negatives - +15 since Nov. 26

17015: 2,215 positives, 7,973 negatives - +8 since Nov. 26

17050: 3,532 positives, 16,848 negatives - +15 since Nov. 26

17055: 3,941 positives, 18,861 negatives - +21 since Nov. 26

17011: 3,637 positives, 15,559 negatives - +8 since Nov. 26

17007: 542 positives, 2,068 negatives - +5 since Nov. 26

17065: 390 positives, 1,399 negatives - +3 since Nov. 26

17324: 429 positives, 1,436 negatives - +2 since Nov. 26

17241: 990 positives, 3,512 negatives - +0 since Nov. 26

17257: 2,483 positives, 7,891 negatives - +5 since Nov. 26

17240: 250 positives, 711 negatives - +2 since Nov. 26

17025: 1,669 positives, 6,422 negatives - +11 since Nov. 26

17070: 1,577 positives, 6,085 negatives - +8 since Nov. 26

17043: 540 positives, 2,322 negatives - +1 since Nov. 26

17019: 1,940 positives, 6,148 negatives - +10 since Nov. 26

17266: 33 positives, 139 negatives - +0 since Nov. 26

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)

