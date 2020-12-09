DOH: 151 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 151 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.
The 10 deaths ties for second for the highest number of deaths in a single day in the county. Cumberland County reported 11 deaths on Nov. 26 and also reported 10 deaths on Dec. 3.
After a run of three straight days (Dec. 3-5) of case total over 248, the county has now had four straight days of case totals below 183.
Wednesday's report included data from 394 test results in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (265) and confirmed positive tests (129), the county saw about 33% of its tests come back positive.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by 10 from Tuesday. There were 157 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wednesday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, York County had 514 cases, Dauphin County 163 cases, Franklin County had 146 cases, Blair County 136 cases and Bedford County 102 cases in Wednesday's report.
The DoH reported an additional 8,703 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday with an additional 220 deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 63 new cases; 2,633 total cases (2,474 confirmed, 159 probable); 23,548 negatives; 52 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 102 new cases; 2,061 total cases (1,584 confirmed, 477 probable); 6,825 negatives; 55 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 136 new cases; 5,423 total cases (4,816 confirmed, 607 probable); 28,269 negatives; 94 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 151 new cases; 6,784 total cases (6,189 confirmed, 595 probable); 52,351 negatives; 193 deaths (+10)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 163 new cases; 9,633 total cases (9,321 confirmed, 312 probable); 69,741 negatives; 229 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 146 new cases; 5,899 total cases (5,538 confirmed, 361 probable); 32,700 negatives; 149 deaths (+8)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 29 new cases; 446 total cases (292 confirmed, 154 probable); 2,283 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 2,035 total cases (1,741 confirmed, 294 probable); 10,079 negatives; 64 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 849 total cases (817 confirmed, 32 probable); 3,458 negatives; 21 deaths (+3)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 95 new cases; 6,385 total cases (5,966 confirmed, 419 probable); 32,838 negatives; 124 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 42 new cases; 2,441 total cases (2,346 confirmed, 95 probable); 9,909 negatives; 58 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 43 new cases; 920 total cases (834 confirmed, 86 probable); 6,963 negatives; 15 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 514 new cases; 14,950 total cases (13,742 confirmed, 1,208 probable); 98,287 negatives; 273 deaths (+6)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 9):
- 17013: 958 positives, 7,135 negatives - +105 since Dec. 4
- 17015: 565 positives, 3,802 negatives - +66 since Dec. 4
- 17050: 873 positives, 7,255 negatives - +101 since Dec. 4
- 17055: 1067 positives, 10,668 negatives - +120 since Dec. 4
- 17011: 806 positives, 8,511 negatives - +86 since Dec. 4
- 17007: 150 positives, 939 negatives - +28 since Dec. 4
- 17065: 101 positives, 649 negatives - +17 since Dec. 4
- 17324: 81 positives, 752 negatives - +12 since Dec. 4
- 17241: 238 positives, 2,026 negatives - +27 since Dec. 4
- 17257: 787 positives, 3,346 negatives - +94 since Dec. 4
- 17240: 58 positives, 292 negatives - +9 since Dec. 4
- 17025: 345 positives, 2,836 negatives - +43 since Dec. 4
- 17070: 365 positives, 2,919 negatives - +45 since Dec. 4
- 17043: 108 positives, 1,139 negatives - +16 since Dec. 4
- 17019: 347 positives, 3,096 negatives - +47 since Dec. 4
- 17266: 10 positives, 71 negatives - +2 since Dec. 4
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 8):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 0 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 9 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 20 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 65 staff cases; 41 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 27-Dec. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 380 (333.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.3 (241.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (270.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.1 (277.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.2% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 560.6 (394.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.8 (409.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.0% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.7 (192.9 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 412.9 (327.9 previous 7 days)
