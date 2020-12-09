DOH: 151 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that Cumberland County saw 151 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

The 10 deaths ties for second for the highest number of deaths in a single day in the county. Cumberland County reported 11 deaths on Nov. 26 and also reported 10 deaths on Dec. 3.

After a run of three straight days (Dec. 3-5) of case total over 248, the county has now had four straight days of case totals below 183.

Wednesday's report included data from 394 test results in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (265) and confirmed positive tests (129), the county saw about 33% of its tests come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased by 10 from Tuesday. There were 157 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wednesday's report. Of those, 28 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

In the southcentral region, York County had 514 cases, Dauphin County 163 cases, Franklin County had 146 cases, Blair County 136 cases and Bedford County 102 cases in Wednesday's report.

The DoH reported an additional 8,703 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday with an additional 220 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}