DOH: 150 new cases of COVID-19 and 109 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday, marking 13 of the last 14 days with new case counts topping 100 in the county.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 109 in Monday's report, up 12 from Monday. That's the most hospitalizations in a single day for the county since 109 on Jan. 24. The county's highest single-day total was 183 on Dec. 23.

There are 23 adults in intensive care (up five since Monday) and 14 on ventilators (up one since Monday). Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 99 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 297 test results, with 75 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw 33.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 126.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 677.27.

The southcentral region reported 838 cases Tuesday, with 169 cases in York County, 143 cases in Dauphin County and 110 cases in Franklin County.