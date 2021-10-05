DOH: 150 new cases of COVID-19 and 109 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday, marking 13 of the last 14 days with new case counts topping 100 in the county.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 109 in Monday's report, up 12 from Monday. That's the most hospitalizations in a single day for the county since 109 on Jan. 24. The county's highest single-day total was 183 on Dec. 23.
There are 23 adults in intensive care (up five since Monday) and 14 on ventilators (up one since Monday). Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 99 ventilators in the county are in use.
Monday's report included 297 test results, with 75 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (75), the county saw 33.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 126.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 677.27.
The southcentral region reported 838 cases Tuesday, with 169 cases in York County, 143 cases in Dauphin County and 110 cases in Franklin County.
Franklin County reports 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up 14 since Monday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 19 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 10 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up one from Monday), with 29 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 35 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fifth week of the school year, the department reported another 190 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 774.
Statewide, another 7,352 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 35,140.
By comparison, there were 615 cases reported statewide during the fifth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.5% for the week of Sept. 24-30, up from 10.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 236.8, up from 211.2 the previous week.
Franklin County had the fourth highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 19.2%, up from 15.8% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 336.7, up from 328.3 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 3.9% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 95.8.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 4)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 112 total cases (101 adults, 11 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 26 are fully vaccinated (23.2%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (57%) with 23 in an ICU and nine on a ventilator, and 22 are unknown status patients. Nine of the 11 children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with two at unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 16 COVID patients. Six are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 10 unvaccinated (none in an ICU and none on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. None are in an ICU or on a ventilator.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan County, which is in "substantial" transmission. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.8% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 27 new cases; 12,252 total cases (10,087 confirmed, 2,165 probable); 43,169 negatives; 200 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 39 new cases; 6,169 total cases (4,214 confirmed, 1,955 probable); 12,026 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 34 new cases; 15,804 total cases (12,425 confirmed, 3,379 probable); 45,879 negatives; 358 deaths (+2); 45% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 150 new cases; 25,945 total cases (20,520 confirmed, 5,425 probable); 97,816 negatives; 568 deaths (+1); 60.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 143 new cases; 32,435 total cases (27,841 confirmed, 4,594 probable); 123,892 negatives; 598 deaths; 56.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 110 new cases; 20,214 total cases (16,816 confirmed, 3,398 probable); 63,108 negatives; 421 deaths (+1); 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 21 new cases; 1,998 total cases (1,023 confirmed, 975 probable); 4,847 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 6,292 total cases (5,202 confirmed, 1,090 probable); 19,302 negatives; 148 deaths (+2); 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 2,658 total cases (2,411 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,375 negatives; 109 deaths (+2); 38.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 50 new cases; 19,329 total cases (16,569 confirmed, 2,760 probable); 61,294 negatives; 314 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 25 new cases; 6,519 total cases (6,160 confirmed, 359 probable); 17,098 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.9% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 32 new cases; 4,869 total cases (3,761 confirmed, 1,108 probable); 12,804 negatives; 109 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 169 new cases; 57,361 total cases (46,714 confirmed; 10,647 probable); 188,746 negatives; 913 deaths (+3); 53.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 5):
- 17013: 3,150 positives, 15,028 negatives - +88 since Oct. 1
- 17015: 1,874 positives, 7,403 negatives - +42 since Oct. 1
- 17050: 3,007 positives, 15,355 negatives - +50 since Oct. 1
- 17055: 3,346 positives, 17,696 negatives - +45 since Oct. 1
- 17011: 3,113 positives, 14,723 negatives - +59 since Oct. 1
- 17007: 458 positives, 1,871 negatives - +11 since Oct. 1
- 17065: 324 positives, 1,306 negatives - +5 since Oct. 1
- 17324: 352 positives, 1,380 negatives - +8 since Oct. 1
- 17241: 839 positives, 3,335 negatives - +15 since Oct. 1
- 17257: 2,197 positives, 7,567 negatives - +30 since Oct. 1
- 17240: 205 positives, 675 negatives - +1 since Oct. 1
- 17025: 1,414 positives, 5,972 negatives - +34 since Oct. 1
- 17070: 1,327 positives, 5,697 negatives - +33 since Oct. 1
- 17043: 452 positives, 2,160 negatives - +3 since Oct. 1
- 17019: 1,545 positives, 5,859 negatives - +41 since Oct. 1
- 17266: 24 positives, 131 negatives - +1 since Oct. 1
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 4)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases as of Oct. 1.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 9 cases since Sept. 30; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 28 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 122 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 18 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 1.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 42 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 4.
- Dickinson College: no new cases since Sept. 30; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 6 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Sept. 30; 36 student cases and 13 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 8 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Sept. 30; 123 student cases and 10 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 24-30):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199.6 (201.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 279.6 (277.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 236.8 (211.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.5 (266.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.7 (328.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.9 (244.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.6% last 7 days (19.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 250.7 (300.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273 (278.4 previous 7 days)
