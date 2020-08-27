DOH: 15 new reported cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

Of those new cases reported for the county Thursday, nine came from the Mechanicsburg area — five from the 17050 ZIP code and four from the 17055 ZIP code.

Messiah Lifeways, located in the 17055 ZIP code, announced on its website Tuesday it now has 4 resident cases in its Village Commons section after announcing two cases on Monday. Messiah Lifeways said on its website that one of the cases was linked to the facility's reported resident case on Aug. 13.

Messiah Lifeways also has fewer than five staff cases listed on the Health Department report for long-term care facilities and personal care homes released Tuesday.