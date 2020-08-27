DOH: 15 new reported cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
Of those new cases reported for the county Thursday, nine came from the Mechanicsburg area — five from the 17050 ZIP code and four from the 17055 ZIP code.
Messiah Lifeways, located in the 17055 ZIP code, announced on its website Tuesday it now has 4 resident cases in its Village Commons section after announcing two cases on Monday. Messiah Lifeways said on its website that one of the cases was linked to the facility's reported resident case on Aug. 13.
Messiah Lifeways also has fewer than five staff cases listed on the Health Department report for long-term care facilities and personal care homes released Tuesday.
"Despite our tireless efforts to prevent the virus from entering our community, we have experienced a small outbreak of the virus in one of our residential living apartment buildings," Messiah Lifeways President and CEO Curt Stutzman wrote in a statement on the facility's website Wednesday. "This week we learned that several residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Village Commons building. We have already notified other residents or team members who have met exposure criteria according to Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. At this time, those affected with the virus are isolated to this building, and no cases have developed in residents in our personal care or nursing neighborhoods."
In the past 14 days, 148 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 58.41 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11.
The Health Department reported 177 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Thursday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.8% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 123 new positives in Thursday's report. York County reported 43 new cases (with one death), and Dauphin County reported 17 new cases.
The state Department of Health reported 620 new cases for Pennsylvania Thursday with 11 deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 585 total cases (567 confirmed, 18 probable); 10,901 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new case; 166 total cases (146 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,529 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 427 total cases (409 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,294 negatives; 11 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 1,487 total cases (1,403 confirmed, 84 probable); 22,915 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 3,214 total cases (3,131 confirmed, 83 probable); 34,267 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,493 total cases (1,430 confirmed, 63 probable); 16,228 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 34 total cases (32 confirmed, 2 probable); 969 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 354 total cases (343 confirmed, 11 probable); 3,744 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 149 total cases (140 confirmed, 9 probable); 1,764 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 1,694 total cases (1,622 confirmed, 72 probable); 15,382 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 6 new cases; 152 total cases (145 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,191 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 172 total cases (154 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,181 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 43 new cases; 3,232 total cases (3,172 confirmed, 60 probable); 45,467 negatives; 117 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 27):
- 17013: 196 positives, 3,616 negatives - +1 since Aug. 26
- 17015: 89 positives, 1,860 negatives - +0 since Aug. 26
- 17050: 187 positives, 2,858 negatives - +5 since Aug. 26
- 17055: 217 positives, 3,417 negatives - +4 since Aug. 26
- 17011: 262 positives, 4,398 negatives - +1 since Aug. 26
- 17007: 18 positives, 415 negatives - +0 since Aug. 26
- 17065: 16 positives, 275 negatives - +1 since Aug. 26
- 17324: 28 positives, 368 negatives - +0 since Aug. 26
- 17241: 62 positives, 1,159 negatives - +0 since Aug. 26
- 17257: 252 positives, 1,190 negatives - +1 since Aug. 26
- 17240: 18 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 26
- 17025: 75 positives, 1,261 negatives - +2 since Aug. 26
- 17070: 79 positives, 1,264 negatives - +1 since Aug. 26
- 17043: 24 positives, 536 negatives - +0 since Aug. 26
- 17019: 53 positives, 1,363 negatives - +1 since Aug. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 25):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): no data for Aug. 25
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 25 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 25 data was available; numbers are from Aug. 18)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 14-Aug. 20):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.5
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days; 3.7% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.5
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days; 6.5% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.2
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days; 5.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.3
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days; 3.4% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.5
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days; 5.6% previous 7 days
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.0
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.