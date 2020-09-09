DOH: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; Franklin sees spike

The last few days of lower than average COVID-19 positives is most likely due to a lag in reporting over the Labor Day holiday weekend given the latest figures Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
The department reported that there were 931 new cases of COVID-19, which is double the number of new cases the department had reported Tuesday. The number of new deaths, however, were only slightly higher, with 14 deaths reported Wednesday compared to 11 on Tuesday.
Though the department noted that 180 of the new cases were based out of Centre County - with most of those cases likely due to skyrocketing numbers at Penn State University, according to the Centre Daily Times - there were also two spikes in the Midstate: one in Franklin County and another in York County.
Franklin County saw an unusually high spike of 33 new cases and one new death in the latest report, while York County reached a spike of 57 new cases. York County's new positives is a lower number than late last week, but still higher than the spikes it saw earlier last week.
The rest of the region reported average increases, with Cumberland County increasing by 15 new COVID-19 cases and Dauphin County increasing by 21 new cases.
Bedford County was the only other county to see an additional death, along with six new positives, while most of the region saw five or fewer new cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 717 total cases (697 confirmed, 20 probable); 13,764 negatives; 24 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 187 total cases (162 confirmed, 25 probable); 3,903 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 502 total cases (486 confirmed, 18 probable); 14,488 negatives; 13 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 1,634 total cases (1,547 confirmed, 87 probable); 25,412 negatives; 73 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 3,498 total cases (3,408 confirmed, 90 probable); 37,946 negatives; 166 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 33 new cases; 1,616 total cases (1,549 confirmed, 67 probable); 17,750 negatives; 48 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 38 total cases (36 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,059 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): -1 new case; 387 total cases (376 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,657 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 159 total cases (151 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,976 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,788 total cases (1,717 confirmed, 71 probable); 16,970 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 176 total cases (169 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,720 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 184 total cases (166 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,506 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 57 new cases; 3,889 total cases (3,802 confirmed, 87 probable); 50,110 negatives; 131 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 9):
- 17013: 214 positives, 3,947 negatives - +6 since Sept. 8
- 17015: 98 positives, 2,049 negatives - +1 since Sept. 8
- 17050: 216 positives, 3,200 negatives - +3 since Sept. 8
- 17055: 247 positives, 4,002 negatives - +3 since Sept. 8
- 17011: 286 positives, 4,770 negatives - +2 since Sept. 8
- 17007: 19 positives, 459 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17065: 20 positives, 307 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17324: 28 positives, 399 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17241: 67 positives, 1,234 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17257: 258 positives, 1,283 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17240: 19 positives, 132 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17025: 90 positives, 1,347 negatives - +1 since Sept. 8
- 17070: 89 positives, 1,374 negatives - +1 since Sept. 8
- 17043: 27 positives, 588 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
- 17019: 60 positives, 1,520 negatives - +0 since Sept. 8
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 28-Aug. Sept. 3):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 42.6 (32.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.3 (36 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.6 (26.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 57.7 (59.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.5 (32.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (28.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.3 (49.1 previous 7 days)
