DOH: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; Franklin sees spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last few days of lower than average COVID-19 positives is most likely due to a lag in reporting over the Labor Day holiday weekend given the latest figures Wednesday from the state Department of Health.

The department reported that there were 931 new cases of COVID-19, which is double the number of new cases the department had reported Tuesday. The number of new deaths, however, were only slightly higher, with 14 deaths reported Wednesday compared to 11 on Tuesday.

Though the department noted that 180 of the new cases were based out of Centre County - with most of those cases likely due to skyrocketing numbers at Penn State University, according to the Centre Daily Times - there were also two spikes in the Midstate: one in Franklin County and another in York County.

Franklin County saw an unusually high spike of 33 new cases and one new death in the latest report, while York County reached a spike of 57 new cases. York County's new positives is a lower number than late last week, but still higher than the spikes it saw earlier last week.

The rest of the region reported average increases, with Cumberland County increasing by 15 new COVID-19 cases and Dauphin County increasing by 21 new cases.