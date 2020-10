DOH: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County Tuesday as Franklin and Lebanon counties saw spikes in new cases.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported that Cumberland County was one of seven counties in the region to see increases of new COVID-19 cases in the double digits.

In the past 14 days, 229 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 90.38 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Though 15 new cases is about average for Cumberland County in recent weeks, there were more tests reported than in past days. With 518 negative tests also reported, Cumberland County saw only about 2.18% tests come back positive. The county usually sees around 4 to 5 percent positivity in the department's daily updates.

Other counties in the southcentral region (224 total cases Tuesday), however, saw much larger increases than usual. Franklin County had 31 new cases of COVID-19 while Lebanon County had 37 new cases.

York County had 66 new cases and one new death, while Dauphin County saw 23 new cases and one new death in Tuesday's report, using data collected on Monday by the state.