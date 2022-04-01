DOH: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County reported no new deaths in Friday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 241 deaths reported in the last five months. It ends March with 27 deaths.

There were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 10.2.

There are no adults in intensive care and three on ventilators. Thirty-two adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 20 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 15 new cases for Cumberland County Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 7.9. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped by three to two patients Friday, with six of its 28 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at 17 patients Friday, with 31 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 1)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 69% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 28)

Cumberland County saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a continued decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.3% for the week of March 18-March 24, up from 2.6% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 4.8% two weeks ago and 5.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 16.6, down from 17.4 the previous week, 32.4 two weeks ago and 54.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 4.1% (the ninth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 7.5%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 34.4, ninth highest in the state. Tioga County tops the state at 78.8.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported 2 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of 9 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly upfrom an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 1):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,693 total cases (20,804 confirmed, 3,889 probable); 47,340 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 24,693 total cases (20,804 confirmed, 3,889 probable); 47,340 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 10,964 total cases (7,391 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,611 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 10,964 total cases (7,391 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,611 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 29,607 total cases (23,802 confirmed, 5,805 probable); 50,316 negatives; 607 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 29,607 total cases (23,802 confirmed, 5,805 probable); 50,316 negatives; 607 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 50,849 total cases (38,745 confirmed, 12,104 probable); 111,223 negatives; 888 deaths; 69% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 50,849 total cases (38,745 confirmed, 12,104 probable); 111,223 negatives; 888 deaths; 69% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 59,007 total cases (49,340 confirmed, 9,667 probable); 136,140 negatives; 957 deaths; 62.8% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 59,007 total cases (49,340 confirmed, 9,667 probable); 136,140 negatives; 957 deaths; 62.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 40,272 total cases (33,472 confirmed, 6,800 probable); 68,817 negatives; 688 deaths (+1); 49.1% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 40,272 total cases (33,472 confirmed, 6,800 probable); 68,817 negatives; 688 deaths (+1); 49.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,365 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,365 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 11,487 total cases (9,564 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,557 negatives; 243 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 11,487 total cases (9,564 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,557 negatives; 243 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,229 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,229 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 36,510 total cases (31,691 confirmed, 4,819 probable); 66,488 negatives; 513 deaths (+2); 55.6% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 36,510 total cases (31,691 confirmed, 4,819 probable); 66,488 negatives; 513 deaths (+2); 55.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new case; 12,257 total cases (11,643 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,335 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

3 new case; 12,257 total cases (11,643 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,335 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,818 total cases (6,946 confirmed, 1,872 probable); 14,622 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,818 total cases (6,946 confirmed, 1,872 probable); 14,622 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 19 new cases; 118,435 total cases (99,082 confirmed; 19,353 probable); 206,366 negatives; 1,485 deaths; 58.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.9 (32.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.6 (17.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.5 (18.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (20.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (20.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.8 (17.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.9 (21.8 previous 7 days)

