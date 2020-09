DOH: 15 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Cumberland County Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County saw 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in the state Department of Health's Thursday update on the pandemic, as most other counties in the region saw decreasing new numbers.

Though Thursday numbers tended to be higher than other days of the week likely due to increased testing and reporting in the later half of the week, new case numbers were mostly lower than average, especially in York County, which only reported an increase of 33 new cases and one new death - a day after it had reached a spike of 75 new cases.

Lebanon County also saw a reduction from its 33-case spike from Wednesday to report only 10 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Most others reported seven of fewer new cases.

Franklin County, however, had only a brief respite Wednesday with its two-case increase and is again seeing new cases in the double digits. It saw 12 new cases in Thursday's report.

Dauphin County is hovering around the same number of new cases each day and saw 24 new cases in Thursday's report.

With Thursday's numbers, the southcentral region hit its highest 7-day average since the start of the pandemic with 142.29 cases.

In addition to Cumberland and York counties, Mifflin County also saw an additional death in the latest update.