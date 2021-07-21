DOH: 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Wednesday in Cumberland County

With the prevalence of the delta variant increasing across the U.S., and in Pennsylvania, every week, Cumberland County continued a modest rise in case counts with Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health.

The DOH reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday. That's the highest single-day total for the county since 40 new cases on June 17, which was later attributed to a nursing home data update. The county reported 20 new cases on June 8. It's also the fifth time in the last eight days the county has recorded eight or more cases in a single day.

The DOH reported 525 cases statewide Wednesday. Paired with the 569 cases reported Tuesday, it marks the first time the state has seen back-to-back days of more than 500 cases since May 28-29.

Wednesday's report included 86 total test results, with five probable cases for Cumberland County. Comparing just the number of negative tests (71) and confirmed positive tests (10), the county saw 12.3% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 11 in Wednesday's report, an increase of two from Tuesday's report, with one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator.