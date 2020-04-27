DOH: 15 more COVID-19 cases and one new death reported in Cumberland County

Continuing a streak of double-digit increases of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County, the state Department of Health reported Monday that the county has 15 new cases and one new death in data reported through midnight Monday morning.
The new figures means the county has 160 new cases in the past 14 days, or 63.15 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the fifth straight day the county's cases-per-100,000 has increased.
Cumberland County now has 282 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, along with 1,275 negative tests. With the positive cases increasing by 15 and negative cases only increasing by 45, 25 percent of the new tests reported were positive.
The Shippensburg area has now overtaken the Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township area for the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the county. With the new numbers Monday, the 17257 ZIP code in Shippensburg has 73 confirmed cases after growing faster than any other part of the county. The 17011 ZIP code in Camp Hill has 69 confirmed cases, according to state data.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed about 80 new positive cases in Monday's report, bringing the region's total for the past 14 days to 1,391 positive cases, or 80.54 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The state's first metric for the southcentral region to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.
Across the region, three new deaths were reported in Dauphin County, which also saw an increase of 10 positive tests. Franklin County's numbers again jumped, this time by 22 positive cases as its numbers continue to grow. Smaller increases in positive cases were also seen in Adams, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin and York counties.
Statewide the Department of Health reported there were only 885 additional, positive cases of COVID-19. Monday's numbers tend to be lower on average because they consist of data collected on Sundays. The department, however, did report 47 new deaths after a drop of only 13 more Sunday.
The state now has 42,050 positive and probable cases of the disease and 1,597 deaths confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through April 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 122 total cases; 1,434 negatives; 1 death
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 21 total cases; 162 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 21 total cases; 886 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 282 total cases; 1,275 negatives; 9 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 529 total cases; 3,158 negatives; 21 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 22 new cases; 227 total cases; 2,630 negatives; 2 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 3 total cases; 74 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 24 total cases; 233 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 79 total cases; 117 negatives; 0 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 621 total cases; 2,397 negatives; 7 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 30 total cases; 622 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 26 total cases; 176 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 606 total cases; 6,509 negatives and 9 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 27):
- Northcentral — 20 new positives; 671 total positives; 7,460 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Northeast — 146 new positives; 9,075 total positives; 24,482 negatives; 80 inconclusive
- Northwest — 6 new positives; 263 total positives; 5,511 negatives; 8 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 76 new positives; 2,535 positives; 19,679 negatives; 35 inconclusive
- Southeast — 583 new positives; 26,552 total positives; 74,692 negatives; 469 inconclusive
- Southwest — 44 new positives; 2,460 total positives; 29,548 negatives; 20 inconclusive
