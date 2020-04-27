DOH: 15 more COVID-19 cases and one new death reported in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Continuing a streak of double-digit increases of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County, the state Department of Health reported Monday that the county has 15 new cases and one new death in data reported through midnight Monday morning.

The new figures means the county has 160 new cases in the past 14 days, or 63.15 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the fifth straight day the county's cases-per-100,000 has increased.

Cumberland County now has 282 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, along with 1,275 negative tests. With the positive cases increasing by 15 and negative cases only increasing by 45, 25 percent of the new tests reported were positive.

The Shippensburg area has now overtaken the Camp Hill and Lower Allen Township area for the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the county. With the new numbers Monday, the 17257 ZIP code in Shippensburg has 73 confirmed cases after growing faster than any other part of the county. The 17011 ZIP code in Camp Hill has 69 confirmed cases, according to state data.

The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed about 80 new positive cases in Monday's report, bringing the region's total for the past 14 days to 1,391 positive cases, or 80.54 cases per 100,000 people in the region.