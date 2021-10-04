DOH: 149 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday, marking 12 of the last 13 days with new case counts topping 100 in the county.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 97 in Monday's report, up one from Sunday. There are 18 adults in intensive care (down one since Sunday) and 13 on ventilators (the same Sunday). Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 105 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Monday's report included 395 test results, with 31 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (246) and confirmed positive tests (118), the county saw 32.4% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 120.57. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 653.19.
The southcentral region reported 957 cases Monday, with 267 cases in York County and 171 cases in Dauphin County.
Franklin County reports 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (the same as Sunday), with one of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (up two from Sunday), with 33 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 73 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fifth week of the school year, the department reported another 190 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 774.
Statewide, another 7,352 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 35,140.
By comparison, there were 615 cases reported statewide during the fifth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 11.5% for the week of Sept. 24-30, up from 10.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 236.8, up from 211.2 the previous week.
Franklin County had the fourth highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 19.2%, up from 15.8% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 336.7, up from 328.3 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 24-30 at 3.9% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 95.8.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 4)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Monday's update shows 112 total cases (101 adults, 11 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 26 are fully vaccinated (23.2%) with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (57%) with 23 in an ICU and nine on a ventilator, and 22 are unknown status patients. Nine of the 11 children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with two at unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 16 COVID patients. Six are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 10 unvaccinated (none in an ICU and none on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. None are in an ICU or on a ventilator.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.7% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 63 new cases; 12,225 total cases (10,066 confirmed, 2,159 probable); 43,137 negatives; 199 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 6,130 total cases (4,192 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 11,997 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 69 new cases; 15,770 total cases (12,398 confirmed, 3,372 probable); 45,846 negatives; 356 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 149 new cases; 25,795 total cases (20,445 confirmed, 5,350 probable); 97,669 negatives; 567 deaths; 60.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 171 new cases; 32,292 total cases (27,732 confirmed, 4,560 probable); 123,712 negatives; 598 deaths (+1); 56.5% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 63 new cases; 20,104 total cases (16,723 confirmed, 3,381 probable); 63,055 negatives; 420 deaths; 43.5% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 1,977 total cases (1,006 confirmed, 971 probable); 4,837 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 6,261 total cases (5,183 confirmed, 1,078 probable); 19,262 negatives; 146 deaths (+1); 45% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 2,651 total cases (2,404 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,368 negatives; 107 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 63 new cases; 19,279 total cases (16,530 confirmed, 2,749 probable); 61,216 negatives; 313 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 28 new cases; 6,494 total cases (6,141 confirmed, 353 probable); 17,084 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 4,837 total cases (3,745 confirmed, 1,092 probable); 12,786 negatives; 109 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 267 new cases; 57,192 total cases (46,589 confirmed; 10,603 probable); 188,564 negatives; 910 deaths (+2); 53.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 4):
- 17013: 3,132 positives, 15,008 negatives - +70 since Oct. 1
- 17015: 1,864 positives, 7,398 negatives - +32 since Oct. 1
- 17050: 3,003 positives, 15,334 negatives - +46 since Oct. 1
- 17055: 3,339 positives, 17,668 negatives - +38 since Oct. 1
- 17011: 3,099 positives, 14,695 negatives - +45 since Oct. 1
- 17007: 455 positives, 1,867 negatives - +8 since Oct. 1
- 17065: 324 positives, 1,304 negatives - +5 since Oct. 1
- 17324: 351 positives, 1,379 negatives - +7 since Oct. 1
- 17241: 837 positives, 3,337 negatives - +13 since Oct. 1
- 17257: 2,192 positives, 7,567 negatives - +25 since Oct. 1
- 17240: 204 positives, 672 negatives - +0 since Oct. 1
- 17025: 1,402 positives, 5,968 negatives - +22 since Oct. 1
- 17070: 1,321 positives, 5,684 negatives - +27 since Oct. 1
- 17043: 452 positives, 2,150 negatives - +3 since Oct. 1
- 17019: 1,536 positives, 5,853 negatives - +32 since Oct. 1
- 17266: 24 positives, 131 negatives - +1 since Oct. 1
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 30)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 18 cases since Sept. 27; 98 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): five new student cases since Sept. 27; 23 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 5 cases since Sept. 27; 112 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 28.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 22 new cases as of Sept. 28; 115 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 62 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Dickinson College: four new student cases and three new employee case since Sept. 27; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student case since Sept. 27; 30 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: five new student cases since Sept. 27; 115 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 24-30):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199.6 (201.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 279.6 (277.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 236.8 (211.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.5 (266.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.7 (328.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.9 (244.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.6% last 7 days (19.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 250.7 (300.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (13% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273 (278.4 previous 7 days)
