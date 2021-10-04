DOH: 149 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday, marking 12 of the last 13 days with new case counts topping 100 in the county.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 97 in Monday's report, up one from Sunday. There are 18 adults in intensive care (down one since Sunday) and 13 on ventilators (the same Sunday). Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 105 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 395 test results, with 31 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (246) and confirmed positive tests (118), the county saw 32.4% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 120.57. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 653.19.

The southcentral region reported 957 cases Monday, with 267 cases in York County and 171 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reports 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (the same as Sunday), with one of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.