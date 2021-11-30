DOH: 147 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday, hospitalizations drop to 97

The state Department of Health reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday in Cumberland County.

The county finishes November with 25 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 97 in Tuesday's report, down 12 from Monday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (the same as Monday) and 12 on ventilators (down two from Monday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 29 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 216 test results for Cumberland County, with 45 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (69) and confirmed positive tests (102), the county saw 59.6% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 985 cases Tuesday, with 227 cases in York County, 176 cases in Franklin County and 108 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reported 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up eight from Monday), with four of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up one from Monday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 76 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 42 adults in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 13th week of the school year, the department reported 140 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 16-22, an increase of four from the 136 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,740.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 8,079 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 86,434.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 19-25, up from 13% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 219.8, up from 200.5 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 19-25 at 4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 80.6.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 29)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 136 total cases (134 adults, 2 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of one case since Friday. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated (21.3%) with eight in an ICU and two on ventilators; 92 are nonvaccinated (67.6%) with 32 adults in an ICU (an increase of six since Friday) and 16 adults on a ventilator, and 15 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Six are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 17 are unvaccinated adults (four in ICUs and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, 10 of them unvaccinated (three in ICUs, no on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Nov. 22). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 65.3% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Nov. 22).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 30):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 55 new cases; 14,695 total cases (11,884 confirmed, 2,811 probable); 44,940 negatives; 246 deaths (+3); 48.2% of county population vaccinated

55 new cases; 14,695 total cases (11,884 confirmed, 2,811 probable); 44,940 negatives; 246 deaths (+3); 48.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 32 new cases; 7,730 total cases (5,229 confirmed, 2,501 probable); 12,864 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 7,730 total cases (5,229 confirmed, 2,501 probable); 12,864 negatives; 191 deaths; 35.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 53 new cases; 20,647 total cases (16,259 confirmed, 4,388 probable); 48,157 negatives; 430 deaths (+1); 46% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 20,647 total cases (16,259 confirmed, 4,388 probable); 48,157 negatives; 430 deaths (+1); 46% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 147 new cases; 31,605 total cases (24,397 confirmed, 7,208 probable); 105,419 negatives; 651 deaths (+1); 56.7% of county population vaccinated

147 new cases; 31,605 total cases (24,397 confirmed, 7,208 probable); 105,419 negatives; 651 deaths (+1); 56.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 108 new cases; 38,151 total cases (32,454 confirmed, 5,697 probable); 131,723 negatives; 694 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated

108 new cases; 38,151 total cases (32,454 confirmed, 5,697 probable); 131,723 negatives; 694 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 176 new cases; 24,077 total cases (19,239 confirmed, 4,838 probable); 65,352 negatives; 493 deaths (+2); 43.4% of county population vaccinated

176 new cases; 24,077 total cases (19,239 confirmed, 4,838 probable); 65,352 negatives; 493 deaths (+2); 43.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 29 new cases; 2,643 total cases (1,287 confirmed, 1,356 probable); 5,092 negatives; 39 deaths; 32% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 2,643 total cases (1,287 confirmed, 1,356 probable); 5,092 negatives; 39 deaths; 32% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 21 new cases; 7,601 total cases (6,191 confirmed, 1,410 probable); 21,427 negatives; 177 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 7,601 total cases (6,191 confirmed, 1,410 probable); 21,427 negatives; 177 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 3,330 total cases (3,030 confirmed, 300 probable); 6,834 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 3,330 total cases (3,030 confirmed, 300 probable); 6,834 negatives; 125 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 89 new cases; 22,951 total cases (19,582 confirmed, 3,369 probable); 64,405 negatives; 357 deaths (+2); 48.2% of county population vaccinated

89 new cases; 22,951 total cases (19,582 confirmed, 3,369 probable); 64,405 negatives; 357 deaths (+2); 48.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 8,154 total cases (7,697 confirmed, 457 probable); 17,972 negatives; 223 deaths (+2); 44.3% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 8,154 total cases (7,697 confirmed, 457 probable); 17,972 negatives; 223 deaths (+2); 44.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 5,935 total cases (4,590 confirmed, 1,345 probable); 13,802 negatives; 133 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 5,935 total cases (4,590 confirmed, 1,345 probable); 13,802 negatives; 133 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 227 new cases; 70,599 total cases (57,052 confirmed; 13,547 probable); 198,441 negatives; 1,070 deaths (+4); 51.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 30):

17013: 3,737 positives, 16,292 negatives - +54 since Nov. 26

17015: 2,239 positives, 7,985 negatives - +32 since Nov. 26

17050: 3,566 positives, 16,915 negatives - +49 since Nov. 26

17055: 3,978 positives, 18,898 negatives - +58 since Nov. 26

17011: 3,662 positives, 15,606 negatives - +33 since Nov. 26

17007: 546 positives, 2,070 negatives - +9 since Nov. 26

17065: 392 positives, 1,405 negatives - +5 since Nov. 26

17324: 434 positives, 1,440 negatives - +7 since Nov. 26

17241: 1,002 positives, 3,517 negatives - +12 since Nov. 26

17257: 2,505 positives, 7,910 negatives - +27 since Nov. 26

17240: 257 positives, 707 negatives - +9 since Nov. 26

17025: 1,689 positives, 6,446 negatives - +31 since Nov. 26

17070: 1,602 positives, 6,081 negatives - +33 since Nov. 26

17043: 543 positives, 2,326 negatives - +4 since Nov. 26

17019: 1,958 positives, 6,163 negatives - +28 since Nov. 26

17266: 37 positives, 137 negatives - +4 since Nov. 26

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.1 (251 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (192.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 219.8 (200.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 210.9 (201.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200 (201.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 310.3 (306.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 257.2 (218.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (279.5 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.