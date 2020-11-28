DOH: 147 cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in Saturday's report

The state Department of Health reported 147 cases of COVID-19 and an additional two deaths in Cumberland County Saturday.

It is one of the highest single-day numbers the county has reported during the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations increased by one since Friday to bring the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county to 58, according to the Department of Health dashboard. Three of those patients are on ventilators.

Judging by just the number of negative tests reported Saturday (416) and confirmed positive tests (145) reported, the county saw about 25.8% of its tests come back positive.

The two deaths are a decrease after Friday's two-day report said there were 11 more deaths in Cumberland County.

The southcentral region saw 1,017 cases in Saturday's report, with Cumberland County reporting the second-highest number of new cases. York County saw the greatest increase with 202 cases. Other counties seeing triple-digit case counts were Blair County (139) and Dauphin County, (130).