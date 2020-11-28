DOH: 147 cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in Saturday's report

The state Department of Health reported 147 cases of COVID-19 and an additional two deaths in Cumberland County Saturday.
It is one of the highest single-day numbers the county has reported during the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations increased by one since Friday to bring the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county to 58, according to the Department of Health dashboard. Three of those patients are on ventilators.
Judging by just the number of negative tests reported Saturday (416) and confirmed positive tests (145) reported, the county saw about 25.8% of its tests come back positive.
The two deaths are a decrease after Friday's two-day report said there were 11 more deaths in Cumberland County.
The southcentral region saw 1,017 cases in Saturday's report, with Cumberland County reporting the second-highest number of new cases. York County saw the greatest increase with 202 cases. Other counties seeing triple-digit case counts were Blair County (139) and Dauphin County, (130).
The Health Department reported 8,053 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Saturday. It is the second-highest number behind Thursday's total and brings the state to a total of 351,667 during the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
The department reported 41 deaths.
The department said there are 2,904 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care units. According to the DOH, the 14-day moving average of hospitalized patients has risen by almost 2,300 since the end of September.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 65 new cases; 1,973 total cases (1,901 confirmed, 72 probable); 22,354 negatives; 47 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 43 new cases; 1,489 total cases (1,114 confirmed, 375 probable); 6,534 negatives; 23 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 139 new cases; 4,050 total cases (3,575 confirmed, 475 probable); 27,268 negatives; 62 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 147 new cases; 4,978 total cases (4,522 confirmed, 456 probable); 49,319 negatives; 132 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 130 new cases; 7,611 total cases (7,371 confirmed, 240 probable); 66,697 negatives; 217 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 58 new cases; 4,320 total cases (4,139 confirmed, 181 probable); 30,362 negatives; 106 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 265 total cases (198 confirmed, 67 probable); 2,015 negatives; 6 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 30 new cases; 1,712 total cases (1,531 confirmed, 181 probable); 9,837 negatives; 52 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 724 total cases (698 confirmed, 26 probable); 3,385 negatives; 12 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 99 new cases; 5,204 total cases (4,898 confirmed, 306 probable); 30,841 negatives; 106 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 61 new cases; 1,707 total cases (1,631 confirmed, 76 probable); 9,425 negatives; 32 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 16 new cases; 665 total cases (614 confirmed, 51 probable); 6,579 negatives; 9 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 202 new cases; 10,806 total cases (10,284 confirmed, 522 probable); 92,196 negatives; 241 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 28):
- 17013: 710 positives, 6,814 negatives - +22 since Nov. 27
- 17015: 410 positives, 3,502 negatives - +17 since Nov. 27
- 17050: 665 positives, 6,741 negatives - +12 since Nov. 27
- 17055: 809 positives, 10,199 negatives - +23 since Nov. 27
- 17011: 637 positives, 8,119 negatives - +18 since Nov. 27
- 17007: 103 positives, 883 negatives - +4 since Nov. 27
- 17065: 71 positives, 602 negatives - +4 since Nov. 27
- 17324: 61 positives, 707 negatives - +1 since Nov. 27
- 17241: 179 positives, 1,909 negatives - +0 since Nov. 27
- 17257: 584 positives, 2,957 negatives - +6 since Nov. 27
- 17240: 35 positives, 254 negatives - +1 since Nov. 27
- 17025: 250 positives, 2,667 negatives - +8 since Nov. 27
- 17070: 265 positives, 2,725 negatives - +7 since Nov. 27
- 17043: 73 positives, 1,071 negatives - +4 since Nov. 27
- 17019: 250 positives, 2,913 negatives - +7 since Nov. 27
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 36 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 42 resident cases; 24 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 94 cases; 53 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 50 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 114 resident cases; 40 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 19 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 13-Nov. 19):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 282.1 (213.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 161.5 (171.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.0% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 246.2 (192.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 254.8 (201.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.0% last 7 days (15.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 369.4 (281.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.3 (290.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.0% last 7 days (9.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 160.4 (130.0 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.5 (164.6 previous 7 days)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.