DOH: 146 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over holiday weekend

The number of new cases reported over the holiday weekend were relatively low, with most of the cases being reported Sunday from data collected on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
The department reported three days worth of data on Tuesday. Of those days, only York County had a single day of reporting in the triple digits, rising 169 new cases Sunday before seeing only 81 new cases Monday and another 78 cases on Tuesday.
Dauphin County saw the second highest increases in the southcentral region, rising 73 cases Sunday, 70 cases on Monday and another 61 cases on Tuesday.
Locally in Cumberland County, the numbers were lower and steady of the last three days. The county saw 146 new cases overall, rising 57 cases on Sunday, 40 cases on Monday and 49 cases on Tuesday. It's been two weeks since the county saw a single-day increase of more than 100 cases.
Judging by just the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative tests reported, the county saw its percent positivity remain much lower than it had been in December when more cases were being reported. The county saw the highest percent positivity with Sunday's numbers at 19.43% before falling to 18.3% in Monday's data and 14.1% in Tuesday's data. Though President's Day would have accounted for data in Tuesday's report, the number of overall tests reported stayed about the same over the last three days.
Few counties in the region saw an increase in the number of deaths, though there were three more in Cumberland County, two reported on Sunday and one reported on Monday. Over the last three days, only Blair County had two new deaths, and one new death was reported each in Adams County, Dauphin County, Franklin County and Fulton County.
The last three days also saw the number of hospitalizations drop in Cumberland County. Hospitals in the county as of Tuesday's report has 64 COVID-19 patients, with eight of them in the ICU, a drop of one COVID-19 patient since Sunday and a drop of two ICU patients since Sunday's report.
The department's data, however, showed the number of people on ventilators climbing, listing 10 COVID-19 patients on ventilators Tuesday compared to the five on Sunday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 40 new cases Sunday, 18 new cases Monday and 25 new cases Tuesday; 7,002 total cases (6,039 confirmed, 963 probable); 29,738 negatives; 147 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): -1 new case Sunday, 6 new cases Monday, 10 new cases Tuesday; 3,751 total cases (2,738 confirmed, 1,013 probable); 8,633 negatives; 127 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases Sunday, 14 new cases Monday, 9 new cases Tuesday; 10,417 total cases (8,530 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 33,847 negatives; 287 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 57 new cases Sunday, 40 new cases Monday, 49 new cases Tuesday; 15,521 total cases (12,855 confirmed, 2,666 probable); 66,844 negatives; 465 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 73 new cases Sunday, 70 new cases Monday, 61 new cases Tuesday; 19,863 total cases (17,896 confirmed, 1,967 probable); 85,846 negatives; 474 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 34 new cases Sunday, 20 new cases Monday, 61 new cases Tuesday; 12,182 total cases (10,595 confirmed, 1,587 probable); 42,829 negatives; 314 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases Sunday, -1 new case Monday, 9 new cases Tuesday; 1,109 total cases (640 confirmed, 469 probable); 3,243 negatives; 14 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases Sunday, 3 new cases Monday, 8 new cases Tuesday; 4,080 total cases (3,436 confirmed, 644 probable); 12,507 negatives; 118 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases Sunday, 1 new case Monday, 2 new cases Tuesday; 1,773 total cases (1,590 confirmed, 183 probable); 4,417 negatives; 80 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 55 new cases Sunday, 22 new cases Monday, 31 new cases Tuesday; 12,493 total cases (11,008 confirmed, 1,485 probable); 41,866 negatives; 252 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases Sunday, 11 new cases Monday, 8 new cases Tuesday; 4,493 total cases (4,270 confirmed, 223 probable); 12,185 negatives; 165 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 10 new cases Sunday, 12 new cases Monday, 10 new cases Tuesday; 2,790 total cases (2,308 confirmed, 482 probable); 8,961 negatives; 80 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 169 new cases Sunday, 81 new cases Monday, 78 new cases Tuesday; 34,582 total cases (29,131 confirmed, 5,451 probable); 126,684 negatives; 695 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 16):
- 17013: 1,905 positives, 10,178 negatives - +40 since Feb. 12
- 17015: 1,227 positives, 5,158 negatives - +25 since Feb. 12
- 17050: 1,931 positives, 9,886 negatives - +32 since Feb. 12
- 17055: 2,182 positives, 12,618 negatives - +31 since Feb. 12
- 17011: 1,845 positives, 10,163 negatives - +28 since Feb. 12
- 17007: 303 positives, 1,211 negatives - +3 since Feb. 12
- 17065: 207 positives, 888 negatives - +0 since Feb. 12
- 17324: 192 positives, 942 negatives - +7 since Feb. 12
- 17241: 497 positives, 2,475 negatives - +4 since Feb. 12
- 17257: 1,479 positives, 4,876 negatives - +17 since Feb. 12
- 17240: 127 positives, 451 negatives - -1 since Feb. 12
- 17025: 870 positives, 3,955 negatives - +21 since Feb. 12
- 17070: 835 positives, 3,916 negatives - +14 since Feb. 12
- 17043: 275 positives, 1,441 negatives - +6 since Feb. 12
- 17019: 918 positives, 4,039 negatives - +9 since Feb. 12
- 17266: 16 positives, 89 negatives - +0 since Feb. 12
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Feb. 9):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 9 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 135 resident cases; 88 staff cases; 49 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from last report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 64 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Jan. 29)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 38 resident cases; fewer than 15 staff cases; less than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 113 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 80 staff cases; 52 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 105 resident cases; 90 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 26 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 47 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Feb. 5-Feb. 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.3 (162.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 137.9 (169.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.8 (148 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 184 (177.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.1 (139.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 205.2 (205.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.1% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.9 (168.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193.7 (201.1 previous 7 days)