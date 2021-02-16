DOH: 146 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over holiday weekend

The number of new cases reported over the holiday weekend were relatively low, with most of the cases being reported Sunday from data collected on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

The department reported three days worth of data on Tuesday. Of those days, only York County had a single day of reporting in the triple digits, rising 169 new cases Sunday before seeing only 81 new cases Monday and another 78 cases on Tuesday.

Dauphin County saw the second highest increases in the southcentral region, rising 73 cases Sunday, 70 cases on Monday and another 61 cases on Tuesday.

Locally in Cumberland County, the numbers were lower and steady of the last three days. The county saw 146 new cases overall, rising 57 cases on Sunday, 40 cases on Monday and 49 cases on Tuesday. It's been two weeks since the county saw a single-day increase of more than 100 cases.