DOH: 146 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 146 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that case counts from Sunday and Monday were abnormally low because of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. She said the numbers may be higher than average in Tuesday's report, but she said the technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system as the death data comes from a different server.
Tuesday's report for Cumberland County included 377 total test results, which falls in the normal test-total range for the county (which sees 350-500 results on most days). Monday's report included just 16 total test results.
Comparing just the number of negative tests (231) and confirmed positive tests (126) Tuesday, the county saw about 35% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 114.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 687.14.
There were 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report (down one from Monday) with 28 in intensive care units (up one from Monday), and 43 on ventilators (up 19 from Monday).
In the southcentral region for Tuesday, York County reported 450 new cases (and 11 deaths), Franklin County 226 cases, Dauphin County 205, and Lebanon County 151.
As Gov. Tom Wolf's added restrictions from Dec. 11 end Monday, and as school districts in the Midstate prepare for a return to in-person classes in the next two weeks, the daily data reports gain more focus.
Data totals will be limited coming off a holiday weekend for New Year's Day as well. And with test results taking 2-10 days to be processed, according to Department of Health Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff, it will take until the end of this week and beginning of next week to start seeing any possible impact from another holiday filled with possible small gatherings.
The Health Department on Tuesday reported 8,818 new cases of COVID-19 for the state in addition to 185 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 79 new cases; 4,865 total cases (4,351 confirmed, 514 probable); 25,781 negatives; 95 deaths (+3)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 23 new cases; 3,065 total cases (2,357 confirmed, 708 probable); 7,838 negatives; 98 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 70 new cases; 8,317 total cases (7,024 confirmed, 1,293 probable); 30,681 negatives; 178 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 146 new cases; 10,918 total cases (9,897 confirmed, 1,021 probable); 58,296 negatives; 313 deaths (+4)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 205 new cases; 14,540 total cases (13,848 confirmed, 692 probable); 76,285 negatives; 326 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 226 new cases; 9,189 total cases (8,156 confirmed, 1,033 probable); 36,799 negatives; 240 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 35 new case; 775 total cases (453 confirmed, 322 probable); 2,799 negatives; 11 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 34 new cases; 3,211 total cases (2,725 confirmed, 486 probable); 11,169 negatives; 87 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,424 total cases (1,272 confirmed, 152 probable); 3,849 negatives; 53 deaths (+4)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 151 new cases; 9,357 total cases (8,471 confirmed, 886 probable); 36,096 negatives; 160 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 3,587 total cases (3,415 confirmed, 172 probable); 10,894 negatives; 121 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 27 new cases; 1,832 total cases (1,644 confirmed, 188 probable); 7,792 negatives; 37 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 450 new cases; 24,608 total cases (21,827 confirmed, 2,781 probable); 110,515 negatives; 446 deaths (+11)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 5):
- 17013: 1,495 positives, 8,032 negatives - +68 since Jan. 1
- 17015: 892 positives, 4,392 negatives - +40 since Jan. 1
- 17050: 1,471 positives, 8,322 negatives - +59 since Jan. 1
- 17055: 1,701 positives, 11,748 negatives - +62 since Jan. 1
- 17011: 1,455 positives, 9,271 negatives - +74 since Jan. 1
- 17007: 237 positives, 1,058 negatives - +15 since Jan. 1
- 17065: 162 positives, 747 negatives - +5 since Jan. 1
- 17324: 138 positives, 826 negatives - +8 since Jan. 1
- 17241: 393 positives, 2,213 negatives - +13 since Jan. 1
- 17257: 1,169 positives, 4,055 negatives - +55 since Jan. 1
- 17240: 103 positives, 374 negatives - +4 since Jan. 1
- 17025: 627 positives, 3,299 negatives - +35 since Jan. 1
- 17070: 589 positives, 3,338 negatives - +27 since Jan. 1
- 17043: 204 positives, 1,264 negatives - +18 since Jan. 1
- 17019: 674 positives, 3,525 negatives - +40 since Jan. 1
- 17266: 15 positives, 80 negatives - +0 since Jan. 1
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 25-Dec. 31):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.0% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 315.5 (381.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.4% last 7 days (26.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 478.5 (517.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 312.2 (399.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 337.1 (392.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.3% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 370.7 (382.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.0% last 7 days (17.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 465.6 (403.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 27.7% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.0 (494.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (18.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 386.8 (449.1 previous 7 days)
