DOH: 146 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that Cumberland County saw 146 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that case counts from Sunday and Monday were abnormally low because of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. She said the numbers may be higher than average in Tuesday's report, but she said the technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system as the death data comes from a different server.

Tuesday's report for Cumberland County included 377 total test results, which falls in the normal test-total range for the county (which sees 350-500 results on most days). Monday's report included just 16 total test results.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (231) and confirmed positive tests (126) Tuesday, the county saw about 35% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 114.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 687.14.

There were 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tuesday's report (down one from Monday) with 28 in intensive care units (up one from Monday), and 43 on ventilators (up 19 from Monday).