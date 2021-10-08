DOH: 145 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

Penn State Health update (Oct. 8)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 106 total cases (99 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 22 are fully vaccinated (20.7%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 66 are nonvaccinated (62.2%) with 23 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 18 adults are unknown status patients. Five of the seven children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with two at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 13 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations