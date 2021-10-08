DOH: 145 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 145 cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday. The county totaled 15 deaths due to COVID 19 in the past seven days, and has now has 100 or more cases in 15 of the past 17 days.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 109 in Friday's report, up five from Thursday. There are 20 adults in intensive care (down two from Thursday) and 15 on ventilators (down one from Thursday). Thirteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.
Friday's report included 363 test results, with 39 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (218) and confirmed positive tests (106), the county saw 32.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 131.14, the highest rate since Feb. 3. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 683.98, the highest rate since Feb. 2.
The southcentral region reported 937 cases and eight deaths Friday, with 221 cases in York County, 113 cases in Dauphin County and 92 cases in Franklin County.
Franklin County reports 83 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down two from Thursday), with one of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down four from Thursday), with 27 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 70 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 32 adults in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.
Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the second week in a row with 7,046 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 42,182.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.
Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 8)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 106 total cases (99 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 22 are fully vaccinated (20.7%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 66 are nonvaccinated (62.2%) with 23 in an ICU and 13 on a ventilator, and 18 adults are unknown status patients. Five of the seven children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with two at unknown status), with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 21 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 13 unvaccinated (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).
Hampden Medical Center has seven COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan County, which is in "substantial" transmission. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.8% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.1% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 42 new cases; 12,398 total cases (10,197 confirmed, 2,201 probable); 43,296 negatives; 206 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 44 new cases; 6,287 total cases (4,288 confirmed, 1,999 probable); 12,082 negatives; 155 deaths; 33.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 86 new cases; 16,017 total cases (12,607 confirmed, 3,410 probable); 46,060 negatives; 360 deaths; 45.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 145 new cases; 26,298 total cases (20,792 confirmed, 5,506 probable); 98,353 negatives; 582 deaths (+2); 60.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 113 new cases; 32,819 total cases (28,211 confirmed, 4,608 probable); 124,567 negatives; 604 deaths (+3); 56.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 92 new cases; 20,540 total cases (17,017 confirmed, 3,523 probable); 63,174 negatives; 426 deaths; 43.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 2,032 total cases (1,033 confirmed, 999 probable); 4,870 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 34 new cases; 6,383 total cases (5,273 confirmed, 1,110 probable); 19,538 negatives; 150 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 2,700 total cases (2,453 confirmed, 247 probable); 6,410 negatives; 111 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 65 new cases; 19,534 total cases (16,735 confirmed, 2,799 probable); 61,488 negatives; 317 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 42 new cases; 6,636 total cases (6,266 confirmed, 370 probable); 17,165 negatives; 186 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 4,947 total cases (3,827 confirmed, 1,120 probable); 12,842 negatives; 111 deaths (+1); 45.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 221 new cases; 58,042 total cases (47,306 confirmed; 10,736 probable); 189,436 negatives; 921 deaths (+3); 53.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 8):
- 17013: 3,197 positives, 15,122 negatives - +135 since Oct. 1
- 17015: 1,908 positives, 7,446 negatives - +78 since Oct. 1
- 17050: 3,032 positives, 15,476 negatives - +75 since Oct. 1
- 17055: 3,382 positives, 17,762 negatives - +81 since Oct. 1
- 17011: 3,158 positives, 14,795 negatives - +104 since Oct. 1
- 17007: 462 positives, 1,886 negatives - +15 since Oct. 1
- 17065: 333 positives, 1,310 negatives - +14 since Oct. 1
- 17324: 354 positives, 1,389 negatives - +10 since Oct. 1
- 17241: 855 positives, 3,345 negatives - +31 since Oct. 1
- 17257: 2,221 positives, 7,592 negatives - +54 since Oct. 1
- 17240: 206 positives, 678 negatives - +2 since Oct. 1
- 17025: 1,438 positives, 6,005 negatives - +58 since Oct. 1
- 17070: 1,343 positives, 5,733 negatives - +49 since Oct. 1
- 17043: 460 positives, 2,170 negatives - +11 since Oct. 1
- 17019: 1,570 positives, 5,883 negatives - +66 since Oct. 1
- 17266: 25 positives, 132 negatives - +2 since Oct. 1
School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 7)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 6.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 23 cases since Oct. 4; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 1 student case since Oct. 4; 29 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 19 cases since Oct. 4; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 5.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7.
- Dickinson College: 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 14 student cases and 17 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 6 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 14 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Oct. 4; 125 student cases and 10 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 1-7):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)
