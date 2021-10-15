DOH: 143 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported in Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Friday.

The county has now reported 29 deaths in October, the highest total since 36 in February. The county totaled 21 deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 111 in Friday's report, one less than Thursday. There are 21 adults in intensive care (one less than Thursday) and 14 on ventilators (the same as Thursday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 109 currently staffed across the county, and 35 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 280 test results, with 66 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (137) and confirmed positive tests (77), the county saw 35.9% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 104.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 652.01.

The southcentral region reported 1,066 cases and 20 additional deaths Friday, with 256 cases in York County, 152 cases in Dauphin County, and 126 cases in Franklin County.

Franklin County reports 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (two more than Thursday), with four of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 19 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 19 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 124 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (three more than Thursday), with 23 of 196 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the seventh week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, a decrease of 58 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,070.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the third week in a row with 6,433 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 48,617.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 15)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 114 total cases (109 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.9%) with three in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 72 are nonvaccinated (63.2%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 17 are unknown status patients. All five children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 28 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 16 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Eight are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 15):

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 15):

17013: 3,294 positives, 15,291 negatives - +97 since Oct. 8

17015: 1,952 positives, 7,533 negatives - +44 since Oct. 8

17050: 3,098 positives, 15,687 negatives - +66 since Oct. 8

17055: 3,479 positives, 17,908 negatives - +97 since Oct. 8

17011: 3,232 positives, 14,980 negatives - +74 since Oct. 8

17007: 469 positives, 1,905 negatives - +7 since Oct. 8

17065: 339 positives, 1,328 negatives - +6 since Oct. 8

17324: 365 positives, 1,398 negatives - +11 since Oct. 8

17241: 882 positives, 3,378 negatives - +27 since Oct. 8

17257: 2,262 positives, 7,646 negatives - +41 since Oct. 8

17240: 212 positives, 679 negatives - +6 since Oct. 8

17025: 1,482 positives, 6,076 negatives - +44 since Oct. 8

17070: 1,374 positives, 5,794 negatives - +31 since Oct. 8

17043: 474 positives, 2,189 negatives - +14 since Oct. 8

17019: 1,616 positives, 5,938 negatives - +46 since Oct. 8

17266: 26 positives, 135 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 14)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 22 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 22 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 11; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 11; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 16 new cases since Oct. 4; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 16 new cases since Oct. 4; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 9 new cases since Oct. 5; 66 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 9 new cases since Oct. 5; 66 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 50 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 50 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 5 student cases and 2 employee cases since Oct. 11; 27 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 5 student cases and 2 employee cases since Oct. 11; 27 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 4 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 11; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 4 new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 11; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 7 new student cases and 3 new staff case since Oct. 11; 134 student cases and 14 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

