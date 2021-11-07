DOH: 142 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over weekend

After weeks of falling totals of new COVID-19 cases, Cumberland County was one of the few counties in the region to see a slight uptick in cases over the past weekend.

The state Department of Health reported on its online dashboard Sunday that the county saw 142 new cases over two days. That's more than last weekend's tally of 114 but still short of the 164 new cases two weeks ago, and a far cry from the 266 new cases a month before that.

With the increase in cases, however, the percentage of tests coming back positive also rose. Judging by just the number of confirmed positives reported (108) and the total number of negative tests reported (340), about 23.8% of tests came back positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

Across the region, only a few counties saw a somewhat significant rise in cases compared to last weekend. Perry County had 29 new cases this past weekend, compared to 19 last weekend, while Lebanon County had 127 new cases compared to 98 last weekend.

York County also saw a slight rise to 370 new cases over the weekend compared to 361 last weekend, but that total is still far from the 450 range of the last few weeks.

A silver lining in the latest report is that fewer new deaths were reported compared to last weekend.

There were no new deaths in Cumberland County, nor in Dauphin County. In the region, three new deaths were reported in Huntingdon County, two in Blair County and one each in Adams, Bedford, Juniata and York counties. With one new additional death, York County is one step closer to reaching the 1,000 death mark, with its current total of 999 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Though cases are wavering and leaning toward reductions, there haven't been large decreases in the number of hospitalizations.

In the last two days, the county saw one fewer patient with COVID-19 in the hospital, with only 79 hospitalized with COVID-19. And while there was a large drop of patients on ventilators, falling from 16 to 12 over the weekend, there was an increase in the number of patients in the ICU, rising from 15 to 17. In the county, of the 114 currently staffed ICU beds, only six are still available.

Franklin County saw a much steeper decrease in COVID-19 patients, with numbers falling from 57 to 51. Of those who were in the hospital, only nine were in the ICU and seven were on ventilators - the same numbers as late last week. Of the 30 currently staffed beds, only two were still available Sunday.

Dauphin County saw a slight increase in the number of its patients, rising by one to 100 patients overall. Of those patients, 31 were in the ICU and 19 were on ventilators. Of the 198 currently staffed beds, 28 were still available.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 10th week of the school year, the department reported 84 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, an increase of 12 from the 72 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the sixth week in a row with 4,918 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 64,674.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 9.5% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, up from 8.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 115.6, down from 128.3 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at 3.4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 62.5.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 86 total cases (81 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 12 are fully vaccinated (14.8%) with five in an ICU and two on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (74%) with 19 adults in an ICU and 9 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. Three of five children hospitalized are unvaccinated (two are unknown status), with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 15 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 11 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Philadelphia County which has dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 7) *2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 68 new cases; 13,648 total cases (11,138 confirmed, 2,510 probable); 44,327 negatives; 231 deaths (+1); 50.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 46 new cases; 7,035 total cases (4,791 confirmed, 2,244 probable); 12,571 negatives; 176 deaths (+1); 35% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 180 new cases; 18,250 total cases (14,396 confirmed, 3,854 probable); 47,428 negatives; 400 deaths (+2); 46.5% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 142 new cases; 28,778 total cases (22,463 confirmed, 6,315 probable); 102,802 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.3% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 143 new cases; 35,485 total cases (30,428 confirmed, 5,057 probable); 129,097 negatives; 659 deaths; 59.1% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 66 new cases; 22,236 total cases (18,055 confirmed, 4,181 probable); 64,660 negatives; 467 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 2,330 total cases (1,143 confirmed, 1,187 probable); 5,045 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 30 new cases; 6,989 total cases (5,740 confirmed, 1,249 probable); 20,985 negatives; 167 deaths (+3); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 2,981 total cases (2,719 confirmed, 262 probable); 6,723 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 127 new cases; 21,090 total cases (18,034 confirmed, 3,056 probable); 63,455 negatives; 340 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 22 new cases; 7,445 total cases (7,042 confirmed, 403 probable); 17,690 negatives; 204 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 5,416 total cases (4,172 confirmed, 1,244 probable); 13,421 negatives; 127 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 370 new cases; 64,259 total cases (52,292 confirmed; 11,967 probable); 195,329 negatives; 999 deaths (+1); 55.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 7):

17013: 3,454 positives, 15,932 negatives - +20 since Nov. 5

17015: 2,056 positives, 7,780 negatives - +9 since Nov. 5

17050: 3,263 positives, 16,261 negatives - +11 since Nov. 5

17055: 3,678 positives, 18,419 negatives - +16 since Nov. 5

17011: 3,388 positives, 15,448 negatives - +16 since Nov. 5

17007: 492 positives, 1,988 negatives - +4 since Nov. 5

17065: 354 positives, 1,375 negatives - +5 since Nov. 5

17324: 402 positives, 1,416 negatives - +2 since Nov. 5

17241: 923 positives, 3,458 negatives - +5 since Nov. 5

17257: 2,364 positives, 7,815 negatives - +6 since Nov. 5

17240: 230 positives, 701 negatives - +2 since Nov. 5

17025: 1,572 positives, 6,258 negatives - +10 since Nov. 5

17070: 1,478 positives, 5,952 negatives - +14 since Nov. 5

17043: 497 positives, 2,260 negatives - +5 since Nov. 5

17019: 1,738 positives, 6,048 negatives - +11 since Nov. 5

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Nov. 5

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Dickinson College : no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 1 new student case and no new staff cases since Oct. 29; 164 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1) as of the last update on Nov. 1.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 165.3 (165 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (194.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (128.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.1 (179.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.7 (152.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 201 (186.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.3 (179.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 228.3 (249.2 previous 7 days)