DOH: 140 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday; hospitalization rate continues to climb in county

The state Department of Health reported 140 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Wednesday in Cumberland County.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 129 in Wednesday's report, up 16 from Tuesday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 106.4, the highest rate since Oct. 28.

There are 17 adults in intensive care (up two from Tuesday) and 15 on ventilators (up three from Tuesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 20 deaths reported in the first eight days of December.

Wednesday's report included 232 test results for Cumberland County, with 39 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (92) and confirmed positive tests (101), the county saw 52% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 94 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down one from Tuesday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 19 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (down 57 from Tuesday), with 14 of 157 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 58 of 132 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 14th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 24-30, a decrease of 14 from the 140 cases reported last week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 1,891.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased with 6,574 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 94,234.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 17.8% for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, up from 14.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 243.1, up from 226.9 the previous week.

Perry County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 30.8% (up from 22% the previous week) — the third highest percent positivity for the week behind Warren (34.6%) and Potter (33.8%) counties. Perry's incidence rate jumped to 406.3 (up from 268 the previous week).

Seven counties in the state showed incidence rates above 500 for the week. Potter County topped the list at 568.8.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at 7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 106.4.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 8)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 158 total cases (154 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 13 cases since Friday. Thirty are fully vaccinated (19%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators; 109 are nonvaccinated (69%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 19 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 34 COVID patients. Six are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients, five of them unvaccinated (two in an ICU, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 66.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 8):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 66 new cases; 15,210 total cases (12,266 confirmed, 2,944 probable); 45,093 negatives; 251 deaths (+3); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 31 new cases; 8,027 total cases (5,442 confirmed, 2,585 probable); 12,949 negatives; 201 deaths (+1); 35.5% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 107 new cases; 21,445 total cases (16,917 confirmed, 4,528 probable); 48,382 negatives; 450 deaths (+1); 46.7% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 140 new cases; 32,646 total cases (25,149 confirmed, 7,497 probable); 106,145 negatives; 671 deaths; 58.4% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 141 new cases; 39,266 total cases (33,327 confirmed, 5,939 probable); 132,497 negatives; 711 deaths (+1); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 147 new cases; 25,035 total cases (19,878 confirmed, 5,157 probable); 65,415 negatives; 503 deaths; 44.3% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 2,774 total cases (1,324 confirmed, 1,450 probable); 5,105 negatives; 40 deaths; 32.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 51 new cases; 7,856 total cases (6,406 confirmed, 1,450 probable); 21,694 negatives; 187 deaths (+4); 46.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 3,489 total cases (3,183 confirmed, 306 probable); 6,850 negatives; 134 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 90 new cases; 23,809 total cases (20,282 confirmed, 3,527 probable); 64,664 negatives; 366 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 43 new cases; 8,486 total cases (8,028 confirmed, 458 probable); 18,052 negatives; 230 deaths (+2); 44.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 24 new cases; 6,211 total cases (4,821 confirmed, 1,390 probable); 13,881 negatives; 135 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 256 new cases; 73,282 total cases (59,238 confirmed; 14,044 probable); 199,294 negatives; 1,095 deaths (+3); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 8):

17013: 3,850 positives, 16,395 negatives - +63 since Dec. 3

17015: 2,311 positives, 8,055 negatives - +46 since Dec. 3

17050: 3,674 positives, 17,067 negatives - +67 since Dec. 3

17055: 4,090 positives, 18,970 negatives - +75 since Dec. 3

17011: 3,743 positives, 15,711 negatives - +43 since Dec. 3

17007: 562 positives, 2,099 negatives - +11 since Dec. 3

17065: 416 positives, 1,411 negatives - +11 since Dec. 3

17324: 457 positives, 1,437 negatives - +12 since Dec. 3

17241: 1,045 positives, 3,529 negatives - +27 since Dec. 3

17257: 2,580 positives, 7,926 negatives - +48 since Dec. 3

17240: 264 positives, 711 negatives - +4 since Dec. 3

17025: 1,758 positives, 6,525 negatives - +47 since Dec. 3

17070: 1,652 positives, 6,134 negatives - +23 since Dec. 3

17043: 559 positives, 2,352 negatives - +10 since Dec. 3

17019: 2,006 positives, 6,205 negatives - +25 since Dec. 3

17266: 37 positives, 140 negatives - +0 since Dec. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 3)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Dickinson College : 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

: 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Messiah University : 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2.

: 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2. Shippensburg University: 35 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 209 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.8 (264.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 240.8 (198 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.8% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.1 (226.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 221.0 (216.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 22.5% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.2 (206.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (19.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (322.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 30.8% last 7 days (22% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 406.3 (268.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 344.3 (330.0 previous 7 days)

