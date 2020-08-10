DOH: 14 news cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County Monday; 4 counties in region show increases in double digits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note: This article was updated at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 11 to reflect a change in the total number of cases reported for Cumberland County Monday. Due to a reporting error, the number was in correct in the original article when posted Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report, with no new deaths.

That's the county's first double-digit increase after three straight days of six or fewer case reports, but only its third double-digit report in the past nine days.

In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 62.36 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.00, its first increase after three straight days of drops in the rate.

The Health Department reported 163 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 7.9% for county results.