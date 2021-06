DOH: 14 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.

Tuesday's report included 68 total test results, with 9 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (54) and confirmed positive tests (5), the county saw about 8.6% of its tests come back positive.

On Monday, the department reported 15 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monday's report included 59 total test results, with 12 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (44) and confirmed positive tests (3), the county saw about 6.3% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 12.00. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 85.25.

May ended with a total of 778 cases for Cumberland County, marking a significant drop-off from the 1,668 cases the county saw in April. There were 13 deaths recorded in May, one fewer than were recorded in April and the sixth lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

There were 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report (down three from Sunday), with two in intensive care units and four on ventilators.