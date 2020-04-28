DOH: 14 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Cumberland County

The county now sits at 296 positive cases with 1,339 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive. Nearly 18% (14 out of 78) of Monday’s new test results reported for the county were positive.

The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 82 new positive cases in Tuesday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days to 1,364 positive cases, or 78.98 cases per 100,000 people in the region. That's the first drop in the last six days for the region's cases-per-100,000.

One of the state's metrics for the southcentral region to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said this metric will not necessarily be a requirement for counties to reopen.

Overall statewide, the department reported 1,214 additional positive cases, bringing the state's number to 43,264 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.