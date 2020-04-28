DOH: 14 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw 14 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health, based on data reported on Monday.
With the new additions, Cumberland County now has 296 cases and 10 deaths associated with the disease.
Some of those new numbers are due to rises of cases in nursing homes. According to the Department of Health, three facilities in Cumberland County have COVID-19 infections, and there was a rise of five cases in residents and two employees at the facilities. One more death at a nursing home was also reported.
The new figures means the county has 172 new cases in the past 14 days, or 67.88 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the sixth straight day the county's cases-per-100,000 has increased.
The county now sits at 296 positive cases with 1,339 negative test results, meaning 18% of total test results to date in the county have turned up positive. Nearly 18% (14 out of 78) of Monday’s new test results reported for the county were positive.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 82 new positive cases in Tuesday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days to 1,364 positive cases, or 78.98 cases per 100,000 people in the region. That's the first drop in the last six days for the region's cases-per-100,000.
One of the state's metrics for the southcentral region to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said this metric will not necessarily be a requirement for counties to reopen.
Overall statewide, the department reported 1,214 additional positive cases, bringing the state's number to 43,264 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
The state also reported an increase of 119 deaths — one of the highest increases in deaths without counting probable cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through April 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 124 total cases; 1,454 negatives; 1 death
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 22 total cases; 169 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 21 total cases; 903 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 296 total cases; 1,339 negatives; 10 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 553 total cases; 3,322 negatives; 20 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 237 total cases; 2,695 negatives; 4 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 3 total cases; 75 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 26 total cases; 242 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 81 total cases; 122 negatives; 0 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 635 total cases; 2,444 negatives; 8 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 34 total cases; 640 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 27 total cases; 196 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 614 total cases; 6,644 negatives and 9 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 28):
- Northcentral — 13 new positives; 684 total positives; 7,639 negatives; 11 inconclusive
- Northeast — 276 new positives; 9,351 total positives; 25,012 negatives; 82 inconclusive
- Northwest — 7 new positives; 270 total positives; 5,734 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 82 new positives; 2,614 positives; 20,2345 negatives; 35 inconclusive
- Southeast — 783 new positives; 27,335 total positives; 77,136 negatives; 494 inconclusive
- Southwest — 20 new positives; 2,480 total positives; 30,058 negatives; 20 inconclusive
