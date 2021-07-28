DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

For the eighth straight day, the state Department of Health reported a double-digit count of new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County, with 14 new cases reported for the county Wednesday.
Wednesday's report included 70 total test results, with six probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (56) and confirmed positive tests (eight), the county saw 12.5% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 645 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 86 cases Wednesday. York County reported 33 new cases and Adams County 13 cases.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to eight in Wednesday's report, a drop of two from Tuesday's report, with two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.1% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.3% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases in that region by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 9,807 total cases (8,104 confirmed, 1,703 probable); 38,736 negatives; 190 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,749 total cases (3,307 confirmed, 1,442 probable); 10,657 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 13,557 total cases (10,645 confirmed, 2,912 probable); 41,392 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 20,815 total cases (16,724 confirmed, 4,091 probable); 86,135 negatives; 528 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 26,321 total cases (22,903 confirmed, 3,418 probable); 112,184 negatives; 563 deaths (+1); 50% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 15,566 total cases (13,180 confirmed, 2,386 probable); 57,062 negatives; 377 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,389 total cases (776 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,261 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,187 total cases (4,346 confirmed, 841 probable); 17,231 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 2,152 total cases (1,947 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,702 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 16,286 total cases (14,088 confirmed, 2,198 probable); 55,949 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,454 total cases (5,150 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,621 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,864 total cases (3,007 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,393 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 33 new cases; 47,404 total cases (38,567 confirmed, 8,837 probable); 167,616 negatives; 838 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 28):
- 17013: 2,484 positives, 13,103 negatives - +9 since July 25
- 17015: 1,530 positives, 6,466 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17050: 2,443 positives, 13,164 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17055: 2,820 positives, 16,004 negatives - +3 since July 25
- 17011: 2,631 positives, 13,068 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17007: 370 positives, 1,634 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17065: 256 positives, 1,155 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,234 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17241: 660 positives, 3,049 negatives - +4 since July 25
- 17257: 1,769 positives, 6,517 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17240: 156 positives, 600 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17025: 1,100 positives, 5,147 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17070: 1,092 positives, 5,020 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17043: 376 positives, 1,903 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17019: 1,232 positives, 5,121 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17266: 20 positives, 118 negatives - +0 since July 25
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 16 - July 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (12.0 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (13.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (11.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.3 (15.1 previous 7 days)
