DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

For the eighth straight day, the state Department of Health reported a double-digit count of new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County, with 14 new cases reported for the county Wednesday.

Wednesday's report included 70 total test results, with six probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (56) and confirmed positive tests (eight), the county saw 12.5% of its tests come back positive.

The Health Department reported 645 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Wednesday.

The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 86 cases Wednesday. York County reported 33 new cases and Adams County 13 cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to eight in Wednesday's report, a drop of two from Tuesday's report, with two in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.1% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.3% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.