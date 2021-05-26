DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death for Cumberland County Wednesday.

Wednesday's report included 147 total test results, with 5 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (133) and confirmed positive tests (9), the county saw about 6.3% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 17.29. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 110.51.

There were 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (up 5 from Tuesday), with three in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 103,760 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 41% of the county's total population (pop. 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 50 new cases and Lebanon and Blair counties each had 24 new cases.

The DOH confirmed 1,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,198,595.

