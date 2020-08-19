DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Wednesday's report with no new deaths.
In the past 14 days, 135 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 53.28 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the lowest since July 20.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.57.
Seven of Wednesday's new cases for the county came from the 17011 Camp Hill ZIP code.
The Health Department reported 325 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday, the first time in over a month the county listed that many tests. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 3.8% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 98 new positives in Wednesday's report. York County reported 37 new cases (with 2 new deaths), Dauphin County reported 20 new cases and Blair County reported 11 new cases.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 570 new positives and 24 new deaths Wednesday. The four-county Philadelphia region reported 177 cases Wednesday and the six-county Pittsburgh Region reported 73 cases.
The DoH said it continues to see significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in August;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 552 total cases (535 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,627 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 156 total cases (139 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,289 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 11 new cases; 366 total cases (349 confirmed, 17 probable); 12,474 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 1,394 total cases (1,317 confirmed, 77 probable); 21,418 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 3,034 total cases (2,961 confirmed, 73 probable); 31,551 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,432 total cases (1,372 confirmed, 60 probable); 14,929 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 865 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 341 total cases (331 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,459 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 140 total cases (133 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,633 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 1,655 total cases (1,584 confirmed, 71 probable); 14,439 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 132 total cases (127 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,872 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 151 total cases (138 confirmed, 13 probable); 2,991 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 37 new cases; 2,966 total cases (2,910 confirmed, 56 probable); 41,719 negatives; 110 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 19):
- 17013: 188 positives, 3,390 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
- 17015: 86 positives, 1,753 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17050: 175 positives, 2,608 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17055: 197 positives, 3,184 negatives - +2 since Aug. 17
- 17011: 247 positives, 4,234 negatives - +7 since Aug. 17
- 17007: 16 positives, 382 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17065: 13 positives, 251 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17324: 27 positives, 344 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17241: 58 positives, 1,109 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17257: 248 positives, 1,109 negatives - -1 since Aug. 17
- 17240: 18 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17025: 66 positives, 1,166 negatives - +2 since Aug. 17
- 17070: 73 positives, 1,178 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
- 17043: 23 positives, 499 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
- 17019: 47 positives, 1,280 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
