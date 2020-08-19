DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Wednesday's report with no new deaths.

In the past 14 days, 135 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 53.28 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the lowest since July 20.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.57.

Seven of Wednesday's new cases for the county came from the 17011 Camp Hill ZIP code.

The Health Department reported 325 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday, the first time in over a month the county listed that many tests. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 3.8% for county results.

The southcentral region reported 98 new positives in Wednesday's report. York County reported 37 new cases (with 2 new deaths), Dauphin County reported 20 new cases and Blair County reported 11 new cases.