DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday
Signage on numerous businesses in downtown Mechanicsburg ask customers to wear a mask or not enter if they may potentially be sick with Covid-19.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Wednesday's report with no new deaths.

In the past 14 days, 135 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 53.28 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the lowest since July 20.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 9.57. 

Seven of Wednesday's new cases for the county came from the 17011 Camp Hill ZIP code.

DOH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Cumberland County
DOH: 4 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday; case counts low across region and state

The Health Department reported 325 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Monday, the first time in over a month the county listed that many tests. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 3.8% for county results.

The southcentral region reported 98 new positives in Wednesday's report. York County reported 37 new cases (with 2 new deaths), Dauphin County reported 20 new cases and Blair County reported 11 new cases. 

Statewide, the Health Department reported 570 new positives and 24 new deaths Wednesday. The four-county Philadelphia region reported 177 cases Wednesday and the six-county Pittsburgh Region reported 73 cases.

The DoH said it continues to see significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 19):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 552 total cases (535 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,627 negatives; 23 deaths
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 156 total cases (139 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,289 negatives; 4 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 11 new cases; 366 total cases (349 confirmed, 17 probable); 12,474 negatives; 8 deaths
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 1,394 total cases (1,317 confirmed, 77 probable); 21,418 negatives; 71 deaths
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 3,034 total cases (2,961 confirmed, 73 probable); 31,551 negatives; 161 deaths
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,432 total cases (1,372 confirmed, 60 probable); 14,929 negatives; 46 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 865 negatives; 2 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 341 total cases (331 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,459 negatives; 5 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 140 total cases (133 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,633 negatives; 6 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 1,655 total cases (1,584 confirmed, 71 probable); 14,439 negatives; 55 deaths
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 132 total cases (127 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,872 negatives; 1 death
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 151 total cases (138 confirmed, 13 probable); 2,991 negatives; 5 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 37 new cases; 2,966 total cases (2,910 confirmed, 56 probable); 41,719 negatives; 110 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 19):

  • 17013: 188 positives, 3,390 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
  • 17015: 86 positives, 1,753 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17050: 175 positives, 2,608 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17055: 197 positives, 3,184 negatives - +2 since Aug. 17
  • 17011: 247 positives, 4,234 negatives - +7 since Aug. 17
  • 17007: 16 positives, 382 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17065: 13 positives, 251 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17324: 27 positives, 344 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17241: 58 positives, 1,109 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17257: 248 positives, 1,109 negatives - -1 since Aug. 17
  • 17240: 18 positives, 114 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17025: 66 positives, 1,166 negatives - +2 since Aug. 17
  • 17070: 73 positives, 1,178 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17
  • 17043: 23 positives, 499 negatives - +1 since Aug. 17
  • 17019: 47 positives, 1,280 negatives - +0 since Aug. 17

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):

  • Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
  • Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
  • Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
  • Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths 
  • Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
  • Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
  • Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
  • Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):

  • Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
  • Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
  • Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
  • Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
  • Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
  • Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
  • Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
  • York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

