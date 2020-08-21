DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report with no new deaths.

In the past 14 days, 148 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 58.41 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the highest rate since Aug. 14. Friday marked the third straight day of 14 or more cases in the county after five straight single-digit days.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.14.

The Health Department reported 161 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday, the first time in over a month the county listed that many tests. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.3% for county results.

The southcentral region reported 88 new positives in Friday's report, down from 128 in Thursday's report. York County reported 27 new cases (with 1 new deaths), Dauphin County reported 10 new cases and Blair County reported 14 new cases. Fulton, Juniata and Lebanon counties each reported no new cases Friday.