DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report with no new deaths.
In the past 14 days, 148 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 58.41 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the highest rate since Aug. 14. Friday marked the third straight day of 14 or more cases in the county after five straight single-digit days.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.14.
The Health Department reported 161 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday, the first time in over a month the county listed that many tests. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.3% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 88 new positives in Friday's report, down from 128 in Thursday's report. York County reported 27 new cases (with 1 new deaths), Dauphin County reported 10 new cases and Blair County reported 14 new cases. Fulton, Juniata and Lebanon counties each reported no new cases Friday.
York County broke its run of top-five new case totals in the state, placing eighth Friday. Philadelphia County (82), Allegheny County (80), Lancaster County (65), Delaware County (40), Montgomery County (39), Armstrong County (38) and Berks County (38) topped Friday's totals.
The state Department of Health reported 693 new cases for Pennsylvania Friday with 20 new deaths. The four-county Philadelphia region totaled 184 cases Friday and the six-county Pittsburgh region totaled 157 cases, giving those two regions 341 cases in Friday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 21):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 561 total cases (544 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,912 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new case; 159 total cases (142 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,376 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 390 total cases (372 confirmed, 18 probable); 12,684 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 1,424 total cases (1,343 confirmed, 81 probable); 21,752 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 3,073 total cases (2,997 confirmed, 76 probable); 32,300 negatives; 161 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 1,448 total cases (1,385 confirmed, 63 probable); 15,202 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 893 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 346 total cases (336 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,527 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 142 total cases (135 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,671 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 1,663 total cases (1,593 confirmed, 70 probable); 14,642 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 136 total cases (131 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,971 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 155 total cases (142 confirmed, 13 probable); 3,043 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 27 new cases; 3,038 total cases (2,982 confirmed, 56 probable); 42,885 negatives; 112 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 21):
- 17013: 191 positives, 3,454 negatives - +2 since Aug. 20
- 17015: 86 positives, 1,790 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17050: 178 positives, 2,668 negatives - +3 since Aug. 20
- 17055: 204 positives, 3,243 negatives - +1 since Aug. 20
- 17011: 252 positives, 4,250 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17007: 16 positives, 393 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17065: 13 positives, 256 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17324: 27 positives, 348 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17241: 60 positives, 1,124 negatives - +1 since Aug. 20
- 17257: 251 positives, 1,111 negatives - +1 since Aug. 20
- 17240: 18 positives, 116 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17025: 69 positives, 1,198 negatives - +2 since Aug. 20
- 17070: 73 positives, 1,207 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17043: 23 positives, 508 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
- 17019: 48 positives, 1,298 negatives - +0 since Aug. 20
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 18 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
