DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report; York County reports fourth highest total in state

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report, while York County continues to show a steady increase in case counts.
The southcentral region reported 147 new positives in Friday's report, with 50 new cases and five new deaths coming from York County (the fourth highest total of new cases in the state Friday) and 26 from Dauphin County.
Spurred by York County's case counts, the southcentral region as a whole continues to see an increase in its seven-day average reaching a new high Friday at 122.43. It's the third day in a row that the seven-day region average topped anything previously reported during the pandemic.
In the past 14 days, 150 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 59.20 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11 after seven days of that average checking in below 11.
The Health Department reported 254 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.2% for county results.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 829 new positives and 36 new deaths Friday. The Philadelphia four-county region reported 271 new cases Friday and the six-county Pittsburgh region reported 124 new cases.
The Associated Press reports that after spiking last month, the percentage of virus tests coming back positive over seven days in Pennsylvania has dropped from 6% in late July to 5% now, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It hit a low of 3.3% in June.
The state features a seven-day average of about 810 new cases per day, down from almost 975 per day over seven days in late July.
The number of deaths has risen in August, to about 18 per day over the past week, after four months of declines.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 544 total cases (527 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,229 negatives; 22 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 150 total cases (133 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,107 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 13 new cases; 317 total cases (301 confirmed, 16 probable); 11,864 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 1,353 total cases (1,279 confirmed, 74 probable); 20,494 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 2,940 total cases (2,869 confirmed, 71 probable); 30,041 negatives; 160 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 1,407 total cases (1,347 confirmed, 60 probable); 14,302 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new case; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 821 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 320 total cases (311 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,275 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 137 total cases (130 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,555 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,640 total cases (1,570 confirmed, 70 probable); 14,002 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): -1 new cases; 122 total cases (117 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,676 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 132 total cases (121 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,881 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 50 new cases; 2,801 total cases (2,748 confirmed, 53 probable); 40,191 negatives; 105 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 14):
- 17013: 186 positives, 3,276 negatives - +5 since Aug. 13
- 17015: 85 positives, 1,676 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17050: 171 positives, 2,480 negatives - +1 since Aug. 13
- 17055: 188 positives, 3,069 negatives - +2 since Aug. 13
- 17011: 236 positives, 4,011 negatives - +3 since Aug. 13
- 17007: 16 positives, 364 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17065: 12 positives, 236 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17324: 26 positives, 324 negatives - +1 since Aug. 13
- 17241: 58 positives, 1,078 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17257: 247 positives, 1,075 negatives - +1 since Aug. 13
- 17240: 18 positives, 111 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17025: 61 positives, 1,123 negatives - +3 since Aug. 13
- 17070: 70 positives, 1,144 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17043: 20 positives, 479 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
- 17019: 44 positives, 1,234 negatives - +0 since Aug. 13
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 11; latest report had errors in staff cases - most numbers are from Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (July 31-Aug. 6)
- Pennsylvania: 4.1% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.9% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 4.6% last 7 days; 7.2% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.3% last 7 days; 2.9% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 1.8% last 7 days; 2.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.8% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
