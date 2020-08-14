DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report; York County reports fourth highest total in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday's report, while York County continues to show a steady increase in case counts.

The southcentral region reported 147 new positives in Friday's report, with 50 new cases and five new deaths coming from York County (the fourth highest total of new cases in the state Friday) and 26 from Dauphin County.

Spurred by York County's case counts, the southcentral region as a whole continues to see an increase in its seven-day average reaching a new high Friday at 122.43. It's the third day in a row that the seven-day region average topped anything previously reported during the pandemic.

In the past 14 days, 150 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 59.20 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 11 after seven days of that average checking in below 11.