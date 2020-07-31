DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday as 14-day per-capita rate hits new high

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday’s report, with no new deaths.
After snapping a string of six straight days with double-digit reports Thursday (9 new cases), the county Friday featured its ninth double-digit report in the last 11 days.
In the past 14 days, 208 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 82.09 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest 14-day per-capita rate since the pandemic started.
Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.14, its first rate drop there after seven straight days of increases.
The DoH reported 210 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.8 percent for the county's results.
The southcentral region reported 71 new positives in Friday's report, with 26 of those coming from York County and 12 coming from Dauphin County.
Statewide, the DOH reported 970 new positives and 13 new deaths Friday. The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions accounted for 598 of those cases (62%), 316 out of the six-county Pittsburgh region and 282 out of the four-county Philadelphia region.
Philadelphia County reported 130 new cases Friday and Allegheny County reported 244 cases. Of the new cases in Allegheny County, the DoH said 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago and at least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning travelers visiting any of 20 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Pennsylvania. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new cases; 462 total cases (446 confirmed, 16 probable); 7,937 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 128 total cases (111 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,593 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 204 total cases (191 confirmed, 13 probable); 9,764 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 14 new cases; 1,203 total cases (1,135 confirmed, 68 probable); 17,495 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 2640 total cases (2,572 confirmed, 68 probable); 26,162 negatives; 155 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 1,268 total cases (1,214 confirmed, 54 probable); 12,266 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 22 total cases (20 confirmed, 2 probable); 732 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 287 total cases (278 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,927 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 125 total cases (118 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,351 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new cases; 1,563 total cases (1,497 confirmed, 66 probable); 12,222 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 100 total cases (96 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,166 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 113 total cases (105 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,502 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 26 new cases; 2,269 total cases (2,218 confirmed, 51 probable); 33,368 negatives; 86 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 31):
- 17013: 162 positives, 2,801 negatives - +1 since July 28
- 17015: 67 positives, 1,350 negatives - +1 since July 30
- 17050: 156 positives, 2,072 negatives - +3 since July 30
- 17055: 157 positives, 2,596 negatives - +2 since July 30
- 17011: 219 positives, 3,504 negatives - +5 since July 30
- 17007: 12 positives, 292 negatives - +1 since July 29
- 17065: 12 positives, 204 negatives - +1 since July 19
- 17324: 18 positives, 254 negatives - +1 since July 30
- 17241: 52 positives, 1,009 negatives - +1 since July 29
- 17257: 225 positives, 917 negatives - +1 since July 30
- 17240: 17 positives, 97 negatives - +1 since July 27
- 17025: 52 positives, 943 negatives - +2 since July 28
- 17070: 58 positives, 990 negatives - +2 since July 28
- 17043: 18 positives, 420 negatives - +3 since July 26
- 17019: 36 positives, 1,065 negatives - +1 since July 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DoH through July 28):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.7% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.8% last 7 days; 3.0% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 5.3% last 7 days; 5.1% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.7% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 4.4% last 7 days; 6.0% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.1% last 7 days; 1.4% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.4% last 7 days; 6.1% previous 7 days
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.