DOH: 14 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday as 14-day per-capita rate hits new high

The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Friday’s report, with no new deaths.

After snapping a string of six straight days with double-digit reports Thursday (9 new cases), the county Friday featured its ninth double-digit report in the last 11 days.

In the past 14 days, 208 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 82.09 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period, the county's highest 14-day per-capita rate since the pandemic started.

Cumberland County's 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 16.14, its first rate drop there after seven straight days of increases.

The DoH reported 210 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, per the DoH, it would represent a positivity rate of about 5.8 percent for the county's results.

The southcentral region reported 71 new positives in Friday's report, with 26 of those coming from York County and 12 coming from Dauphin County.