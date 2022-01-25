DOH: 14-day hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients again reaches new high for Cumberland County; 4 additional deaths reported Tuesday

The 14-day rate for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County reached another pandemic high Tuesday as the seven-day rate for new cases continued to drop.

Cumberland County reported 282 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 in December. It has 47 deaths so far in January, including 24 in the past week.

According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 341.7, the fifth straight day it has dropped and the lowest rate since Jan. 4. The rate has fallen from a rate of 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

There were 168 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's report, a decrease of two from Monday and an increase of four in the past week. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 170.7, the highest rate since the pandemic began. The county's previous highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 170.4 on Monday.

There are 13 adults in intensive care (a decrease of five since Sunday) and 15 on ventilators. Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 108 currently staffed across the county, and 38 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County reported 112 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (the same as Monday), with six of 42 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 24 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 230 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down 19 from Monday), with 30 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 103 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 42 adults in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 225 total cases (204 adults, 18 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of three cases since Friday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 16 pediatric patients, with nine unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 65 COVID patients. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 36 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Two are unvaccinated (no one is in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 24)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 66.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 73.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 37.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 24)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 36.6% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 861.2, down from 908.6 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 39.9% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.7% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,497.8, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 21)

In its weekly update for the 21st week of the school year, the department reported 506 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, an increase of 89 cases over the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,693.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 26,300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, down from an increase of 32,381 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 215,122..

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 25):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 120 new cases; 22,985 total cases (19,329 confirmed, 3,656 probable); 46,045 negatives; 314 deaths (+4); 53.5% of county population vaccinated

120 new cases; 22,985 total cases (19,329 confirmed, 3,656 probable); 46,045 negatives; 314 deaths (+4); 53.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 49 new cases; 10,086 total cases (6,783 confirmed, 3,303 probable); 13,374 negatives; 246 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 10,086 total cases (6,783 confirmed, 3,303 probable); 13,374 negatives; 246 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 101 new cases; 26,769 total cases (21,350 confirmed, 5,419 probable); 49,703 negatives; 554 deaths (+5); 50.7% of county population vaccinated

101 new cases; 26,769 total cases (21,350 confirmed, 5,419 probable); 49,703 negatives; 554 deaths (+5); 50.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 282 new cases; 46,699 total cases (35,495 confirmed, 11,204 probable); 108,288 negatives; 783 deaths (+4); 66.1% of county population vaccinated

282 new cases; 46,699 total cases (35,495 confirmed, 11,204 probable); 108,288 negatives; 783 deaths (+4); 66.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 281 new cases; 55,392 total cases (46,335 confirmed, 9,057 probable); 132,940 negatives; 840 deaths (+3); 60.1% of county population vaccinated

281 new cases; 55,392 total cases (46,335 confirmed, 9,057 probable); 132,940 negatives; 840 deaths (+3); 60.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 387 new cases; 37,407 total cases (31,064 confirmed, 6,343 probable); 66,383 negatives; 603 deaths (+1); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

387 new cases; 37,407 total cases (31,064 confirmed, 6,343 probable); 66,383 negatives; 603 deaths (+1); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 28 new cases; 3,757 total cases (1,977 confirmed, 1,780 probable); 5,168 negatives; 57 deaths (+1); 34.7% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 3,757 total cases (1,977 confirmed, 1,780 probable); 5,168 negatives; 57 deaths (+1); 34.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 81 new cases; 10,363 total cases (8,589 confirmed, 1,774 probable); 22,625 negatives; 220 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 10,363 total cases (8,589 confirmed, 1,774 probable); 22,625 negatives; 220 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 28 new cases; 4,337 total cases (3,992 confirmed, 345 probable); 7,042 negatives; 160 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 4,337 total cases (3,992 confirmed, 345 probable); 7,042 negatives; 160 deaths (+1); 39.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 129 new cases; 34,546 total cases (29,975 confirmed, 4,571 probable); 64,667 negatives; 445 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated

129 new cases; 34,546 total cases (29,975 confirmed, 4,571 probable); 64,667 negatives; 445 deaths; 53.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 62 new cases; 10,970 total cases (10,419 confirmed, 551 probable); 18,120 negatives; 253 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated

62 new cases; 10,970 total cases (10,419 confirmed, 551 probable); 18,120 negatives; 253 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 37 new cases; 8,166 total cases (6,416 confirmed, 1,750 probable); 14,263 negatives; 165 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

37 new cases; 8,166 total cases (6,416 confirmed, 1,750 probable); 14,263 negatives; 165 deaths (+1); 46.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 489 new cases; 110,891 total cases (92,560 confirmed; 18,331 probable); 200,260 negatives; 1,334 deaths; 56.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 25):

17013: 5,355 positives, 16,592 negatives - +150 since Jan. 21

17015: 3,190 positives, 8,172 negatives - +76 since Jan. 21

17050: 5,173 positives, 17,713 negatives - +99 since Jan. 21

17055: 5,651 positives, 19,151 negatives - +141 since Jan. 21

17011: 5,198 positives, 15,942 negatives - +95 since Jan. 21

17007: 781 positives, 2,157 negatives - +10 since Jan. 21

17065: 614 positives, 1,430 negatives - +29 since Jan. 21

17324: 678 positives, 1,435 negatives - +15 since Jan. 21

17241: 1,490 positives, 3,591 negatives - +26 since Jan. 21

17257: 4,240 positives, 8,182 negatives - +133 since Jan. 21

17240: 412 positives, 761 negatives - +20 since Jan. 21

17025: 2,457 positives, 6,712 negatives - +67 since Jan. 21

17070: 2,283 positives, 6,202 negatives - +48 since Jan. 21

17043: 787 positives, 2,379 negatives - +22 since Jan. 21

17019: 2,663 positives, 6,302 negatives - +54 since Jan. 21

17266: 54 positives, 153 negatives - +1 since Jan. 21

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.0% last 7 days (35.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 890 (1,268.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.6% last 7 days (35.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,231.9 (1,329.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 861.2 (908.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 815.0 (1,207.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.5% last 7 days (37.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,358.5 (1,484.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.7% last 7 days (40.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.7 (1,602.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 39.9% last 7 days (36.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 728.3 (659.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,497.8 (1,553.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.