DOH: 14-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate falls to 44.4 for Cumberland County

Cumberland County reported no new deaths Friday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has three deaths so far in March.

There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, one more than Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 44.4, the lowest rate since Sept. 2.

There are five adults in intensive care and six on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 19 cases for Cumberland County Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 28.7. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations fell by one to 17 patients overall Friday, with eight of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by three to 42 patients overall Friday, with 27 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are nine adults in the ICU and five on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 4)

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 68.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.2% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 28)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 13.1% (the fifth highest in the state and down from 14.8% the week before). Cameron and McKeon counties topped the state at 14.3%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 234, up from 185.8 the week before.

School-age children (updated March 4)

In its weekly update for the 26th week of the school year, the department reported 31 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 41 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,520.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 1,153 cases reported during the week of Feb. 23-March 1, down from an increase of 2,025 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,028.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 4):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,597 total cases (20,727 confirmed, 3,870 probable); 46,802 negatives; 354 deaths (+1); 54.9% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 24,597 total cases (20,727 confirmed, 3,870 probable); 46,802 negatives; 354 deaths (+1); 54.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 10,896 total cases (7,328 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,463 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 10,896 total cases (7,328 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,463 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 29,443 total cases (23,662 confirmed, 5,781 probable); 49,896 negatives; 597 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 29,443 total cases (23,662 confirmed, 5,781 probable); 49,896 negatives; 597 deaths; 51.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 18 new cases; 50,534 total cases (38,532 confirmed, 12,002 probable); 109,872 negatives; 865 deaths; 68.3% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 50,534 total cases (38,532 confirmed, 12,002 probable); 109,872 negatives; 865 deaths; 68.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 22 new cases; 58,757 total cases (49,153 confirmed, 9,614 probable); 134,665 negatives; 936 deaths (+1); 62.2% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 58,757 total cases (49,153 confirmed, 9,614 probable); 134,665 negatives; 936 deaths (+1); 62.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 40,113 total cases (33,355 confirmed, 6,758 probable); 67,848 negatives; 670 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 40,113 total cases (33,355 confirmed, 6,758 probable); 67,848 negatives; 670 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new case; 4,089 total cases (2,221 confirmed, 1,868 probable); 5,276 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new case; 4,089 total cases (2,221 confirmed, 1,868 probable); 5,276 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 10 new cases; 11,426 total cases (9,516 confirmed, 1,910 probable); 23,127 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 11,426 total cases (9,516 confirmed, 1,910 probable); 23,127 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,742 total cases (4,366 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,120 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,742 total cases (4,366 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,120 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 36,353 total cases (31,569 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,705 negatives; 505 deaths (+2); 55.2% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 36,353 total cases (31,569 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,705 negatives; 505 deaths (+2); 55.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 12,203 total cases (11,592 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,091 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 12,203 total cases (11,592 confirmed, 611 probable); 18,091 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 8,775 total cases (6,917 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 14,438 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 8,775 total cases (6,917 confirmed, 1,858 probable); 14,438 negatives; 180 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 24 new cases; 117,935 total cases (98,686 confirmed; 19,249 probable); 203,680 negatives; 1,460 deaths (+1); 58.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.6 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.1 (121.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (140.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.2 (122.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (129.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.5 (152.3 previous 7 days)

