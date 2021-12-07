DOH: 139 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Tuesday for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported 139 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Tuesday in Cumberland County.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 20 deaths reported in the first seven days of December.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 113 in Tuesday's report, up six from Monday. There are 15 adults in intensive care (down four from Monday) and 12 on ventilators (down three from Monday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 116 currently staffed across the county, and 35 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 232 test results for Cumberland County, with 45 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (93) and confirmed positive tests (94), the county saw 50.3% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 1,185 cases and 21 deaths Tuesday, with York County reporting 307 cases and four deaths; Franklin County 242 cases; and Dauphin county reporting 175 cases, and Lebanon County 151 cases.

Franklin County reported 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up seven from Monday), with one of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 16 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 19 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down two from Monday), with 19 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 51 adults in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 14th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 24-30, a decrease of 14 from the 140 cases reported last week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 1,891.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased with 6,574 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 94,234.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 17.8% for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, up from 14.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 243.1, up from 226.9 the previous week.

Perry County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 30.8% (up from 22% the previous week) — the third highest percent positivity for the week behind Warren (34.6%) and Potter (33.8%) counties. Perry's incidence rate jumped to 406.3 (up from 268 the previous week).

Seven counties in the state showed incidence rates above 500 for the week. Potter County topped the list at 568.8.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at 7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 106.4.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 6)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 169 total cases (166 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an decrease of two cases since Friday. Thirty-seven are fully vaccinated (21.9%) with 10 in an ICU and four on ventilators; 110 are nonvaccinated (65.5%) with 30 adults in an ICU and 14 adults on a ventilator, and 22 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 26 COVID patients. Eight are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, 10 of them unvaccinated (one in an ICU, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 57.8% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 66.1% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 7):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 70 new cases; 15,144 total cases (12,216 confirmed, 2,928 probable); 45,062 negatives; 248 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated

70 new cases; 15,144 total cases (12,216 confirmed, 2,928 probable); 45,062 negatives; 248 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 33 new cases; 7,996 total cases (5,420 confirmed, 2,576 probable); 12,951 negatives; 200 deaths (+3); 35.5% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 7,996 total cases (5,420 confirmed, 2,576 probable); 12,951 negatives; 200 deaths (+3); 35.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 81 new cases; 21,338 total cases (16,832 confirmed, 4,506 probable); 48,362 negatives; 449 deaths (+5); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 21,338 total cases (16,832 confirmed, 4,506 probable); 48,362 negatives; 449 deaths (+5); 46.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 139 new cases; 32,506 total cases (25,048 confirmed, 7,458 probable); 106,053 negatives; 671 deaths (+3); 57.8% of county population vaccinated

139 new cases; 32,506 total cases (25,048 confirmed, 7,458 probable); 106,053 negatives; 671 deaths (+3); 57.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 175 new cases; 39,125 total cases (33,216 confirmed, 5,909 probable); 132,402 negatives; 710 deaths (+3); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

175 new cases; 39,125 total cases (33,216 confirmed, 5,909 probable); 132,402 negatives; 710 deaths (+3); 54.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 242 new cases; 24,908 total cases (19,818 confirmed, 5,090 probable); 65,408 negatives; 503 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated

242 new cases; 24,908 total cases (19,818 confirmed, 5,090 probable); 65,408 negatives; 503 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 45 new cases; 2,763 total cases (1,322 confirmed, 1,441 probable); 5,104 negatives; 40 deaths; 32.5% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 2,763 total cases (1,322 confirmed, 1,441 probable); 5,104 negatives; 40 deaths; 32.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 21 new cases; 7,805 total cases (6,361 confirmed, 1,444 probable); 21,662 negatives; 183 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 7,805 total cases (6,361 confirmed, 1,444 probable); 21,662 negatives; 183 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 3,474 total cases (3,168 confirmed, 306 probable); 6,849 negatives; 134 deaths (+1); 36.9% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 3,474 total cases (3,168 confirmed, 306 probable); 6,849 negatives; 134 deaths (+1); 36.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 151 new cases; 23,719 total cases (20,206 confirmed, 3,513 probable); 64,614 negatives; 366 deaths (+2); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

151 new cases; 23,719 total cases (20,206 confirmed, 3,513 probable); 64,614 negatives; 366 deaths (+2); 48.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 18 new cases; 8,443 total cases (7,986 confirmed, 457 probable); 18,041 negatives; 228 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 8,443 total cases (7,986 confirmed, 457 probable); 18,041 negatives; 228 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 6,187 total cases (4,807 confirmed, 1,380 probable); 13,872 negatives; 135 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 6,187 total cases (4,807 confirmed, 1,380 probable); 13,872 negatives; 135 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 307 new cases; 73,026 total cases (59,056 confirmed; 13,970 probable); 199,162 negatives; 1,092 deaths (+4); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 7):

17013: 3,837 positives, 16,378 negatives - +50 since Dec. 3

17015: 2,305 positives, 8,042 negatives - +40 since Dec. 3

17050: 3,658 positives, 17,045 negatives - +51 since Dec. 3

17055: 4,075 positives, 18,959 negatives - +60 since Dec. 3

17011: 3,731 positives, 15,705 negatives - +31 since Dec. 3

17007: 562 positives, 2,093 negatives - +11 since Dec. 3

17065: 413 positives, 1,410 negatives - +8 since Dec. 3

17324: 455 positives, 1,437 negatives - +10 since Dec. 3

17241: 1,041 positives, 3,527 negatives - +23 since Dec. 3

17257: 2,571 positives, 7,916 negatives - +39 since Dec. 3

17240: 262 positives, 712 negatives - +2 since Dec. 3

17025: 1,741 positives, 6,507 negatives - +30 since Dec. 3

17070: 1,647 positives, 6,129 negatives - +18 since Dec. 3

17043: 556 positives, 2,350 negatives - +7 since Dec. 3

17019: 2,002 positives, 6,193 negatives - +21 since Dec. 3

17266: 37 positives, 138 negatives - +0 since Dec. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 3)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Dickinson College : 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

: 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Messiah University : 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2.

: 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2. Shippensburg University: 35 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 209 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.8 (264.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 240.8 (198 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.8% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.1 (226.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 221.0 (216.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 22.5% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.2 (206.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (19.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (322.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 30.8% last 7 days (22% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 406.3 (268.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 344.3 (330.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.