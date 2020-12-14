DOH: 138 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report; new single-day high of 361 cases in Sunday's report

The state Department of Health reported Monday that Cumberland County saw 138 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
That report follows a new single-day high of positive COVID-19 cases for the county Sunday with 361 cases and three additional deaths reported. The DoH does not release data on Sundays, so both days numbers are released in Monday's report.
Part of Sunday's high case total comes from an increase in total results reported that day. Comparing just the number of negative tests (611) and confirmed positive tests (352), the county saw about 37% of its tests come back positive Sunday. The county typically sees 300-500 case results in a day.
Comparing just the number of negative tests (250) and confirmed positive tests (138), the county saw about 36% of its tests come back positive Monday.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by six from Saturday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report. Of those, 24 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators, a decrease of one.
In the southcentral region, York County had 445 cases Monday, Dauphin County 214 cases, Blair County 120, and Lebanon County 113. York County reported 733 new cases Sunday, Dauphin 289 cases, Franklin 263 cases, Lebanon 195 cases, Adams County 139 and Mifflin County 111 cases.
The Health Department reported an additional 7,962 positive COVID-19 cases in the state Monday with an additional 10,684 new cases reported Sunday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 78 new cases; 3,095 total cases (2,880 confirmed, 215 probable); 24,211 negatives; 54 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 32 new cases; 2,403 total cases (1,879 confirmed, 524 probable); 7,361 negatives; 67 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 120 new cases; 6,230 total cases (5,455 confirmed, 775 probable); 28,956 negatives; 114 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 138 new cases; 7,882 total cases (7,187 confirmed, 695 probable); 53,974 negatives; 217 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 214 new cases; 10,926 total cases (10,543 confirmed, 383 probable); 71,487 negatives; 248 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 85 new cases; 6,767 total cases (6,250 confirmed, 517 probable); 33,827 negatives; 162 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 515 total cases (335 confirmed, 180 probable); 2,441 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 34 new cases; 2,269 total cases (1,929 confirmed, 340 probable); 10,262 negatives; 69 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 26 new cases; 1,044 total cases (988 confirmed, 56 probable); 3,589 negatives; 27 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 113 new cases; 7,044 total cases (6,555 confirmed, 489 probable); 33,683 negatives; 132 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 45 new cases; 2,811 total cases (2,682 confirmed, 129 probable); 10,311 negatives; 76 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 1,148 total cases (1,041 confirmed, 107 probable); 7,218 negatives; 16 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 445 new cases; 17,522 total cases (15,901 confirmed, 1,621 probable); 101,872 negatives; 296 deaths (+2)
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 149 new cases; 3,017 total cases (2,805 confirmed, 211 probable); 24,088 negatives; 54 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 76 new cases; 2,371 total cases (1,846 confirmed, 524 probable); 7,311 negatives; 67 deaths (+2)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 79 new cases; 6,110 total cases (5,337 confirmed, 764 probable); 28,813 negatives; 113 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 361 new cases; 7,744 total cases (7,049 confirmed, 686 probable); 53,724 negatives; 215 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 289 new cases; 10,712 total cases (10,328 confirmed, 382 probable); 71,150 negatives; 245 deaths (+5)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 263 new cases; 6,682 total cases (6,161 confirmed, 515 probable); 33,641 negatives; 160 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 14 new cases; 507 total cases (326 confirmed, 180 probable); 2,400 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 24 new cases; 2,235 total cases (1,900 confirmed, 328 probable); 10,210 negatives; 69 deaths (+1)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 33 new cases; 1,018 total cases (968 confirmed, 48 probable); 3,578 negatives; 26 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 195 new cases; 6,931 total cases (6,445 confirmed, 475 probable); 33,511 negatives; 132 deaths (+3)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 111 new cases; 2,766 total cases (2,636 confirmed, 123 probable); 10,275 negatives; 76 deaths (+3)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 62 new cases; 1,119 total cases (1,011 confirmed, 101 probable); 7,168 negatives; 16 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 733 new cases; 17,077 total cases (15,449 confirmed, 1,572 probable); 101,183 negatives; 294 deaths (+3)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 14):
- 17013: 1,114 positives, 7,394 negatives - +103 since Dec. 11
- 17015: 665 positives, 4,027 negatives - +62 since Dec. 11
- 17050: 1,042 positives, 7,582 negatives - +97 since Dec. 11
- 17055: 1,257 positives, 10,980 negatives - +90 since Dec. 11
- 17011: 983 positives, 8,764 negatives - +75 since Dec. 11
- 17007: 178 positives, 977 negatives - +14 since Dec. 11
- 17065: 125 positives, 678 negatives - +19 since Dec. 11
- 17324: 98 positives, 755 negatives - +14 since Dec. 11
- 17241: 286 positives, 2,086 negatives - +34 since Dec. 11
- 17257: 891 positives, 3,539 negatives - +77 since Dec. 11
- 17240: 75 positives, 311 negatives - +13 since Dec. 11
- 17025: 429 positives, 2,980 negatives - +38 since Dec. 11
- 17070: 426 positives, 3,049 negatives - +39 since Dec. 11
- 17043: 134 positives, 1,192 negatives - +42 since Dec. 11
- 17019: 437 positives, 3,261 negatives - +54 since Dec. 11
- 17266: 12 positives, 74 negatives - +1 since Dec. 11
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 8):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 51 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 15 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 92 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 16 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 11 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 13 deaths
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 0 residents; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 9 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 20 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 65 staff cases; 41 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 69 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 47 staff cases; 34 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 19 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 21 resident cases; 27 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 4-Dec. 11):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 471.7 (394.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (351.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 425.6 (424.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 491.2 (420.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (21.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 604.5 (475.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 430.2 (526.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (21.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 379.3 (312.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.0% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 513.5 (454.2 previous 7 days)
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in
The Sentinel takes a look ahead at how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact communities as we head into the winter months in Cumberland County.
- COVID and the holidays – what will change for the typical community-based holiday events in our area?
- COVID and nursing homes – local nursing homes face cases and deaths at their highest rates since the pandemic started
- COVID and mental health - the pandemic is likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays
- COVID and restaurants – how are local businesses preparing for the shift to cold weather and another possible hit on their bottom line?
- COVID and small business – what are the unemployment and stimulus issues still in place for local businesses?
- COVID and groceries – how is the supply chain holding up and will we have toilet paper?
- COVID and winter high school sports – can sports happen inside and what did we learn from fall indoor sports like volleyball?
- COVID and recreation – spring meant bicycles sold out everywhere, what will people do during the winter in the safer environment of being outdoors?
The combination of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings has forced organizers to either cancel or reinvent traditional holiday events.
"A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what some experts recommend in order to get through a Covid winter.
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
“Most of your restaurant owners, tavern owners, I mean they're not looking for a handout,” Moran said. “They'd much rather fully operate, but they understand right now with the virus that it's contagious, and these restrictions are there for public health reasons.”
“The diehard skiers will figure out a way to ski, so they’re already out and about. But the casual skier [...] hedging a little bit on what they’re going to do.” ~ Lee Gonder, World Cup Ski and Cycle
A COVID Winter: High school sports make indoor transition to winter schedule as COVID cases rise in Cumberland County
Schools, athletic departments grapple with challenges of playing winter indoor sports amid pandemic.
Michele Ford, a practicing counseling psychologist and a lecturer in psychology at Dickinson College, talks about mental health during the pan…
Mental health professionals have already seen higher levels of stress and anxiety as COVID-19 continues to sweep through population. The holiday season is likely to further aggravate those conditions.
A COVID Winter: Nursing homes look for funding, liability protection as cases rise in holiday season
With people now more than ever trying to reach loved ones and connect over the holidays, the staff who have managed to stay on at nursing homes during the pandemic are taking on multiple tasks of caring for the residents, mitigating the disease and helping their residents stay in touch with families.
As we head into this holiday season while continuing to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, we maintain our focus on keeping our Cumberland County readers informed with local news.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
