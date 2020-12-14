DOH: 138 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County in Monday's report; new single-day high of 361 cases in Sunday's report

The state Department of Health reported Monday that Cumberland County saw 138 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

That report follows a new single-day high of positive COVID-19 cases for the county Sunday with 361 cases and three additional deaths reported. The DoH does not release data on Sundays, so both days numbers are released in Monday's report.

Part of Sunday's high case total comes from an increase in total results reported that day. Comparing just the number of negative tests (611) and confirmed positive tests (352), the county saw about 37% of its tests come back positive Sunday. The county typically sees 300-500 case results in a day.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (250) and confirmed positive tests (138), the county saw about 36% of its tests come back positive Monday.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County decreased by six from Saturday. There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report. Of those, 24 are in the ICU, an increase of three, and 17 are on ventilators, a decrease of one.