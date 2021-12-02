DOH: 137 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 137 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths Thursday in Cumberland County.

The county finished November with 25 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 10 deaths reported in the first two days of December.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 100 in Thursday's report, up three from Wednesday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (the same as Wednesday) and 12 on ventilators (the same as Wednesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 33 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 231 test results for Cumberland County, with 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (94) and confirmed positive tests (105), the county saw 52.8% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 1,418 cases and 21 deaths Thursday, with 446 cases and three deaths in York County, 172 cases and four deaths in Dauphin County, 128 cases and two deaths in Blair County, and 121 cases and one death in Franklin County.

Franklin County reported 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (upfour from Wednesday), with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 10 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of two from Wednesday), with 20 of 200 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 79 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 46 adults in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 13th week of the school year, the department reported 140 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 16-22, an increase of four from the 136 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,740.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 8,079 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 86,434.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 19-25, up from 13% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 219.8, up from 200.5 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 19-25 at 4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 80.6.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 2)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 156 total cases (152 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 21 cases since Friday. Thirty-six are fully vaccinated (23%) with eight in an ICU and four on ventilators; 103 are nonvaccinated (66%) with 29 adults in an ICU and 18 adults on a ventilator, and 17 are unknown status patients. Four unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, 10 of them unvaccinated (three in ICUs, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Dec. 1 adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

That data change resulted in significant drops in vaccination rates for all counties in the state.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 56.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated (the number had been 64.4% Nov. 22). For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 65.5% have been fully vaccinated (the number had been 74.3% Nov. 22).

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 2):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 80 new cases; 14,842 total cases (11,986 confirmed, 2,856 probable); 44,978 negatives; 248 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 51 new cases; 7,837 total cases (5,314 confirmed, 2,523 probable); 12,894 negatives; 193 deaths (+1); 35.1% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 128 new cases; 20,902 total cases (16,510 confirmed, 4,392 probable); 48,255 negatives; 439 deaths (+2); 46.1% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 137 new cases; 31,912 total cases (24,614 confirmed, 7,298 probable); 105,580 negatives; 661 deaths (+5); 56.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 172 new cases; 38,443 total cases (32,683 confirmed, 5,760 probable); 131,932 negatives; 698 deaths (+4); 54.1% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 121 new cases; 24,318 total cases (19,417 confirmed, 4,901 probable); 65,354 negatives; 497 deaths (+1); 43.5% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 21 new cases; 2,674 total cases (1,300 confirmed, 1,374 probable); 5,107 negatives; 39 deaths; 32.1% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 27 new cases; 7,676 total cases (6,257 confirmed, 1,419 probable); 21,560 negatives; 180 deaths (+1); 46.3% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 36 new cases; 3,388 total cases (3,087 confirmed, 301 probable); 6,839 negatives; 126 deaths (+1); 36.4% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 97 new cases; 23,114 total cases (19,720 confirmed, 3,394 probable); 64,526 negatives; 360 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 54 new cases; 8,260 total cases (7,802 confirmed, 458 probable); 17,989 negatives; 225 deaths (+2); 44.3% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 48 new cases; 6,017 total cases (4,664 confirmed, 1,353 probable); 13,816 negatives; 134 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 446 new cases; 71,342 total cases (57,703 confirmed; 13,639 probable); 198,664 negatives; 1,075 deaths (+3); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 2):

17013: 3,772 positives, 16,312 negatives - +89 since Nov. 26

17015: 2,260 positives, 8,001 negatives - +53 since Nov. 26

17050: 3,598 positives, 16,951 negatives - +81 since Nov. 26

17055: 4,005 positives, 18,911 negatives - +85 since Nov. 26

17011: 3,690 positives, 15,634 negatives - +61 since Nov. 26

17007: 549 positives, 2,076 negatives - +12 since Nov. 26

17065: 397 positives, 1,406 negatives - +10 since Nov. 26

17324: 441 positives, 1,435 negatives - +14 since Nov. 26

17241: 1,012 positives, 3,516 negatives - +22 since Nov. 26

17257: 2,525 positives, 7,917 negatives - +47 since Nov. 26

17240: 260 positives, 707 negatives - +12 since Nov. 26

17025: 1,706 positives, 6,466 negatives - +48 since Nov. 26

17070: 1,623 positives, 6,103 negatives - +54 since Nov. 26

17043: 548 positives, 2,330 negatives - +9 since Nov. 26

17019: 1,977 positives, 6,170 negatives - +47 since Nov. 26

17266: 37 positives, 137 negatives - +4 since Nov. 26

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 255.1 (251 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (192.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 219.8 (200.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 210.9 (201.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200 (201.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 310.3 (306.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 257.2 (218.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (279.5 previous 7 days)

