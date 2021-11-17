DOH: 137 new COVID-19 cases, 88 total hospitalizations reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 137 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.

Starting this week the Health Department began reporting reinfections as new cases in its daily COVID updates. Until this weekend, a person who tested positive for the virus, even if infected a second time, was counted only once in department case totals. Under a new national case definition, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once in case totals.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County decreased to 88 in Wednesday's report, down four from Tuesday. There are 15 adults in intensive care (up one from Tuesday) and 11 on ventilators (down two from Tuesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 102 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Wednesday's report included 253 test results for Cumberland County, with 47 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (116) and confirmed positive tests (90), the county saw 44% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 894 cases and 33 deaths Wednesday, with 245 cases and 11 deaths in York County, 147 cases in Dauphin County and 66 cases in Blair County.

Franklin County reported 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up 12 from Tuesday), with six of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (up eight from Tuesday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 76 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 11th week of the school year, the department reported 130 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 3-9, an increase of 46 from the 84 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,477.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds increased after declining steadily over the previous six weeks with 6,340 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 71,065.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 10.8% for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11, up from 9.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 152, down from 120.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 at 3.8% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 71.3.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 15)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 90 total cases (89 adults, one pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 16 are fully vaccinated (17.8%) with four in an ICU and four on ventilators, 64 are nonvaccinated (71.1%) with 21 adults in an ICU and 15 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. The only child hospitalized is unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 28 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 23 are unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (no one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 17):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 59 new cases; 14,186 total cases (11,508 confirmed, 2,678 probable); 44,612 negatives; 240 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 7,369 total cases (5,011 confirmed, 2,358 probable); 12,718 negatives; 184 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 66 new cases; 19,425 total cases (15,285 confirmed, 4,140 probable); 47,775 negatives; 414 deaths (+3); 46.8% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 137 new cases; 30,130 total cases (23,339 confirmed, 6,791 probable); 103,816 negatives; 643 deaths (+3); 64% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 147 new cases; 36,831 total cases (31,394 confirmed, 5,437 probable); 130,252 negatives; 673 deaths; 59.7% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 61 new cases; 23,110 total cases (18,626 confirmed, 4,484 probable); 64,991 negatives; 480 deaths (+3); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 2,490 total cases (1,231 confirmed, 1,259 probable); 5,064 negatives; 37 deaths (+2); 32.1% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 7,308 total cases (5,968 confirmed, 1,340 probable); 20,992 negatives; 173 deaths (+1); 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 3,146 total cases (2,865 confirmed, 281 probable); 6,791 negatives; 122 deaths (+2); 40.9% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 64 new cases; 21,960 total cases (18,746 confirmed, 3,214 probable); 63,943 negatives; 348 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 43 new cases; 7,751 total cases (7,313 confirmed, 438 probable); 17,822 negatives; 218 deaths (+4); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 11 new cases; 5,641 total cases (4,348 confirmed, 1,293 probable); 13,610 negatives; 131 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 245 new cases; 67,238 total cases (54,375 confirmed; 12,863 probable); 196,666 negatives; 1,038 deaths (+11); 56.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 17):

17013: 3,577 positives, 16,101 negatives - +12 since Nov. 15

17015: 2,127 positives, 7,877 negatives - +10 since Nov. 15

17050: 3,387 positives, 16,491 negatives - +20 since Nov. 15

17055: 3,811 positives, 18,629 negatives - +23 since Nov. 15

17011: 3,565 positives, 15,378 negatives - +27 since Nov. 15

17007: 514 positives, 2,035 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17065: 369 positives, 1,392 negatives - +6 since Nov. 15

17324: 412 positives, 1,423 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17241: 954 positives, 3,484 negatives - +6 since Nov. 15

17257: 2,417 positives, 7,860 negatives - +12 since Nov. 15

17240: 235 positives, 710 negatives - +7 since Nov. 15

17025: 1,618 positives, 6,346 negatives - +10 since Nov. 15

17070: 1,528 positives, 6,015 negatives - +13 since Nov. 15

17043: 521 positives, 2,289 negatives - +11 since Nov. 15

17019: 1,836 positives, 6,110 negatives - +12 since Nov. 15

17266: 31 positives, 137 negatives - +0 since Nov. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Dickinson College 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University 6 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 170 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1).

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.3 (168.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 183.5 (193.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152 (120.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.5 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.3 (142.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.11 (201 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.7 (99.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 237.8 (231.4 previous 7 days)

