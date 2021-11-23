DOH: 136 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Tuesday, 2 new deaths reported

Cumberland County saw more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, as well as two new deaths, in the latest report from the state Department of Health, which also reported a continued rise of hospitalizations.

Cumberland County had 136 new cases in Tuesday's update, the second highest increase in the southcentral region, with York County as usual taking the top spot with 220 new cases and one new death.

The county also continues to see a higher percent positivity than in past weeks, potentially due to reinfections finally being counted in the state. Judging by just the number of confirmed cases reported Tuesday (91) and the number of negative tests reported (123), the county saw about 42.5% of its tests come back positive.

These increases come as hospitalizations continue to rise at a rather alarming rate this week. After an increase of eight new patients between Sunday and Monday, there were another 10 patients admitted to Cumberland County hospitals between Monday and Tuesday, according to the department. There are now 111 patients with COVID-19 in county hospitals.

Of those patients, there are 17 adults in the ICU (two fewer than Monday's report), but 16 are on ventilators (which is a rise of three patients from Monday). Of the 112 staffed ICU beds, only six are still available in the county.

Elsewhere in the region, Dauphin and Franklin counties were the only other ones to see more than 100 new cases of COVID-19. Cumberland and Bedford counties had the highest new deaths reported in the region with two each, and one new death each was reported in Blair, Franklin, Perry and York counties.

Though Cumberland County is seeing a rise in hospitalized patients, Dauphin County's total number decreased Tuesday to 126 from Monday's 131 patients. There are 34 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 (compared to 31 Monday), as well as 18 on ventilators (which is an increase of two from Monday's data). Twenty-five of the currently staffed 198 ICU beds are still available in the county.

Franklin County, however, did see an increase of hospitalized patients, rising from 45 Monday to 59 in Tuesday's report. Of those patients, 16 are in the ICU (compared to 10 on Monday) and eight are on ventilators (compared to five Monday). Of the 31 currently staffed ICU beds, only three remain available.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of six from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 12.7% for the week of Nov. 12-18, up from 11% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 193, up from 160.2 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 12-18 at 4.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 86.4.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 19)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 94 total cases (93 adults, one pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals. Twenty-one are fully vaccinated (22.3%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators, 59 are nonvaccinated (62.7%) with 14 adults in an ICU and eight adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. Neither is fully vaccinated (both in ICUs, no one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 74.3% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 23):

23 new cases; 5,771 total cases (4,461 confirmed, 1,310 probable); 13,718 negatives; 132 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 220 new cases; 68,764 total cases (55,607 confirmed; 13,157 probable); 197,666 negatives; 1,054 deaths (+1); 56.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 23):

17013: 3,653 positives, 16,167 negatives - +55 since Nov. 19

17015: 2,177 positives, 7,935 negatives - +31 since Nov. 19

17050: 3,468 positives, 16,706 negatives - +53 since Nov. 19

17055: 3,888 positives, 18,772 negatives - +54 since Nov. 19

17011: 3,612 positives, 15,482 negatives - +33 since Nov. 19

17007: 529 positives, 2,062 negatives - +11 since Nov. 19

17065: 381 positives, 1,397 negatives - +12 since Nov. 19

17324: 424 positives, 1,431 negatives - +9 since Nov. 19

17241: 978 positives, 3,501 negatives - +14 since Nov. 19

17257: 2,461 positives, 7,876 negatives - +30 since Nov. 19

17240: 244 positives, 710 negatives - +3 since Nov. 19

17025: 1,647 positives, 6,397 negatives - +20 since Nov. 19

17070: 1,556 positives, 6,051 negatives - +15 since Nov. 19

17043: 534 positives, 2,307 negatives - +8 since Nov. 19

17019: 1,899 positives, 6,115 negatives - +39 since Nov. 19

17266: 33 positives, 137 negatives - +2 since Nov. 19

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and 1 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)